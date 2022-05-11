Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as West Ham Offer Declan Rice Bumper Eight-Year Contract

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with West Ham United offering the midfielder a huge £200,000 eight-year contract extension to stay at the club.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with West Ham United offering the midfielder a huge £200,000 eight-year contract extension to stay at the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been interested in the midfielder for years, having previously seen him released from the Cobham academy as a youngster.

As per TalkSPORT , the Chelsea target has been offered an eight-year contract, which would see him earn £200,000 a week.

IMAGO / PA Images

Last month it was reported that Rice had turned down a third contract offer from the Hammers , as Fabrizio Romano said: "Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer."

Other reports have stated that Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club , with Chelsea circling for his signature.

With the youngster gathering interest from a few sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United .

IMAGO / Focus Images

However, the £200,000-a-week offer could see him commit his stay in east London, a deal which would tie him down incredibly for the next eight years of his career.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder, with it believed that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if they are to sell him, but AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni could be considered as a cheaper alternative.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder, they could opt to move for the English international once they have new owners in place, if he declines another offer from his side.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube