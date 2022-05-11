ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Cases of coronaviruses decline in Florence

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6SQ6_0fabLOb200

The Arizona Department of Health Services on May 11 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Florence at 13,358 in the 85132 ZIP code, a decrease of 59 new cases from one week ago

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown, the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85132 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of May 11: 13,358

The number of people vaccinated in the 85132 ZIP code stands at 17,586 or 61.7% of the population.

For most people, the new coronavirus can lead to COVID-19 that can have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause a more severe illness and even death.

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Grandparents raising grandkids may qualify for financial assistance

More than 50,000 kids are being raised by their grandparents in Arizona, according to Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center. Many of them need emotional and financial support, like Sally Teodoro who takes care of her 8-year-old granddaughter Paisley. "They're supposed to be in their own homes coming...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Florence, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Zip Code#Adhs
12news.com

PETA says Mesa 'monkey farm' is a horror story of death

PHOENIX — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals known as PETA has sent letters to the National Institutes of Health and the United States Department of Agriculture demanding investigations into facilities managed by the University of Washington and the affiliated Washington National Primate Research Center (WaNPRC) for violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
12 News

Mesa police officer in search of kidney donor in the Valley

MESA, Ariz. — It's been months of waiting for Miles Casey Moore. Moore, a retired Mesa police officer and military veteran, has been sitting in the hospital for more than two months battling a kidney disease that requires a donor. “Every day is like in and out procedures…and there’s...
MESA, AZ
Inhabitat.com

Human remains revealed by Lake Mead’s dropping water levels

On Saturday afternoon, N]ational Park Service rangers found more human body remains at Lake Mead. This comes less than a week after other remains were discovered in a barrel at the reservoir located on the borders of Nevada and Arizona. The remains were exposed after the water levels at the reservoir dropped significantly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
12news.com

Arizona developer at the center of historic federal corruption investigation

BENSON, Ariz. — An Arizona developer is at the center of a historic criminal referral involving former Trump administration officials and a Committee on Natural Resources investigation. The investigation reportedly found the developer, identified as El Dorado Holdings owner Mike Ingram, bribed the Trump administration to secure a permit...
BENSON, AZ
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy