Not to say I told you so, but this month saw local K-Food superstars Cupbop begin their inevitable national expansion. The chain which has been busting out of the seems in Utah, secured a cool million bucks from Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, and with it, the presumable funding and big-name connections to really begin coast to coast franchising. Cuban walked away with 5% equity in the business.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO