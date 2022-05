“Wheel of Fortune” has a hot streak of winning contestants this season, with six people already taking home that $100,000 prize. The game show’s official Twitter account shared another $100,000 winner from earlier this week. Mike, who made it to the Bonus Round, faced the category “What Are You Doing?” and only earned one letter to help him solve the puzzle. But that one letter was all he needed. After a moment, you can see the realization come over his face and Mike grins broadly, telling host Pat Sajak, “Let’s go!”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO