ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Undiscovered Country: The Skeptic’s Guide to the Afterlife

nohoartsdistrict.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The Undiscovered Country: The Skeptic’s Guide to the Afterlife, written and performed by Larry Davidson, directed and developed by Heather Dowling, and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson and Soaring Solo Studios LLC makes its world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in...

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Davidson
Person
Shakespeare
Primetimer

How Under the Banner of Heaven carefully depicted of one of the most sacred and closely guarded rituals in the Mormon church: the temple endowment ceremony

Production designer Renee Read and costume designer Joseph La Corte also had their work cut out for them. “Everyone was on the same page about being as detailed and accurate as humanly possible, and respecting the religion,” says La Corte. “People think this show is this bigoted attack (on the church), but it’s actually just telling them a true story that happened, as accurately as possible.” As the Los Angeles Times' Meredith Blake notes, "this is not the first time the ceremony, which is closed to outsiders and the details of which are not publicly disclosed, has been depicted on TV: A 2009 episode of the HBO series Big Love dramatized the ceremony and provoked so much backlash the network issued an apology. There are also surreptitiously filmed videos of the ceremony available on YouTube. The church itself has sought to demystify aspects of the ceremony, which have been modified since the time depicted in Under the Banner of Heaven. Still, the portrayal in the series is likely to anger some members of the faith, not only because it discloses closely guarded rites but because it also asks viewers to consider the connection between the ceremony itself and the atrocities carried out against Brenda."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undiscovered Country#Afterlife#Skeptic#Nbc#Jessica Lynn#Soaring Solo Studios Llc#Hamlet#Ma#Csun
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UCLA
InsideHook

Ancient Roman Statue Found For Sale in Texas Goodwill

If you were thinking about buying an artifact that dated back to the time of ancient Rome, how would you go about purchasing it? Every once in a while, a major auction house will hold some sort of event at which rare artifacts are up for sale. But as it turns out, every once in a while your local Goodwill might end up with a really great deal on an ancient artifact.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Pastor Greg Laurie: The Spiritual Biography of Rock and Roll

This week, Shannon sits down with the Senior Pastor of Harvest Riverside Church, Pastor Greg Laurie to discuss his forthcoming book Lennon, Dylan, Alice, and Jesus: The Spiritual Biography of Rock and Roll. Pastor Greg illustrates a narrative of drugs, rock & roll, and ultimately salvation. Later, Pastor Greg and...
RELIGION
Fast Company

How airport security tech could help uncover ancient cave art

New details of our past are coming to light, hiding in the nooks and crannies of the world, as we refine our techniques to go looking for them. Most lauded is the reconstruction of the evolution of humanity since our African origins around 300,000 years ago, by analyzing our living and fossil DNA. Replete with the ghosts of African and Eurasian populations of the deep past, these have been resurrected only through the ability of science to reach into the world of the minuscule by studying biomolecules.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy