Firing on all cylinders

 2 days ago

VAN WERT - Just over a month...

Jumping out fast

St. Marys gets two victories on first day of league meet. The competition on the first day of the 2022 Western Buckeye League Track and Field Meet was as hot as the weather on Wednesday afternoon at Van Wert High School. Complete results from the finals of three boys field...
COLUMBUS - Kandy Klosterman, a Celina native and veteran wildlife investigator, blazed yet another trail on Wednesday by becoming the first Ohioan to receive the prestigious 2022 Guy Bradley Award. Klosterman, the state's first female wildlife investigator who has worked numerous high-profile cases, picked up the award at the Ohio...
‘Kenton Times’ sports editor killed in accident

WILMINGTON — Kenton Times Sports Editor Kendrick Jesionowski was killed over the weekend in an accident in Clinton County. Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton and Lisa Lynne Reiss, 57, of Marysville were found Tuesday afternoon in a truck in Cowan Lake near Wilmington. They had been attending a horse show...
Klosterman breaks new ground - again

COLUMBUS - Kandy Klosterman, a Celina native and veteran wildlife investigator, blazed yet another trail on Wednesday by becoming the first Ohioan to receive the prestigious 2022 Guy Bradley Award. [More]
Once Upon A Van Wert

We meet new guests at every concert. This past Sunday, the Blue Man Group offered up yet another opportunity to meet visitors from near and far as they ventured upon Northwest Ohio’s Music City for entertainment. With the Cavalier Steel Drum band playing in the background and a lobby party sponsored by Gary Taylor in full swing, I happened upon a kind couple who had a unique story to tell. They were the VanWerts and their tale, in their own words, goes like this.
Lillian Hellwarth

Lillian N. Hellwarth, age 51, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Lima Memorial Heath System in Lima, Ohio. She was born March 12, 1971 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. On December 11, 1993 she married Calvin E. Hellwarth and he survives at the residence in Celina.
Dupont Meijer finally opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Meijer on Dupont Road has finally opened to the public, nearly 3 years after Meijer announced the purchase of land at the southeast corner of Dupont and Diebold Roads. The store, located east of I-69 and near the Parkview Regional Medical Center, spans around...
Auburn Sports Complex gains approval

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, the Auburn Plan Commission unanimously approved the plans to develop the north side of Country Road 11A. The north side of the property is set to be developed into a sports complex that will host a wide variety of sporting events, both indoors and outdoors year-round.
Bryan City Schools bus catches fire Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Ohio — Four children and a bus driver escaped injury when a Bryan City Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon. School officials sent families a letter about the incident, praising the quick thinking of both the driver of the bus that caught fire and another driver following behind in a different bus who initially noticed the flames.
Auto supplier growing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Michigan-based Teijin Automotive Technologies will Thursday break ground on a $110 million expansion at its manufacturing plant in Huntington. The automotive components manufacturer says the project will add 164,000 square feet of space and create up to 225 jobs over the next several years.
Wednesday crash near Elida sends one to hospital

ELIDA — An Elida woman was transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:38 a.m., Christe Ferguson, 46, of Elida was traveling westbound on state Route 309 near Kemp Road in a 2020 Kia Sorento. At the same time, Stacy Brenneman, 44, of Lima, was traveling northbound on Kemp Road in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. According to the Highway Patrol, Brenneman failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the side of Ferguson’s vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway.
Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Ohio Prom Experiences Floor Cave-In

An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
Watch Alabama escapee’s capture in Indiana police dash cam footage

Indiana police released footage Tuesday that included the arrest of Casey White, the north Alabama capital murder suspect who was on the lam for more than a week with former Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after authorities closed in on the pair.
Watch: Fireball Erupts After Dump Truck Crashes in Ohio

Morning commuters on Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio may have seen the crash that caused a massive fireball to erupt. Around 7:20 a.m., a dump truck collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle that was on the shoulder of the highway. The crash caused a fiery explosion and...
