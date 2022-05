Since 2007, Josh Harris has been a familiar fixture of Deadliest Catch in some form or another. Whether it's on the main show or one of its many spinoffs, Josh is fully committed to this rather unorthodox lifestyle. He has slowly moved up in rank from deckhand to co-captain of his very own ship, the Cornelia Marie, which he took over from his father after he passed away.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO