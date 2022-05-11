ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cases of coronaviruses decline in Florence

The Arizona Department of Health Services on May 11 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Florence at 13,358 in the 85132 ZIP code, a decrease of 59 new cases from one week ago

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown, the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85132 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of May 11: 13,358

The number of people vaccinated in the 85132 ZIP code stands at 17,586 or 61.7% of the population.

For most people, the new coronavirus can lead to COVID-19 that can have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause a more severe illness and even death.

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

