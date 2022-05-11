ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Passenger with no flying experience lands plane in Florida after pilot becomes incapacitated

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Xp9T_0fabFkSo00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — With the help of air traffic controllers, a passenger with no flying experience made a successful landing at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot suffered an apparent medical emergency, according to airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, a Cessna Caravan, took off from Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in the Bahamas on Tuesday, and was over the Florida coastline when the pilot suffered a medical issue and became incapacitated. The unidentified passenger took over the controls and radioed for help.

“I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane,” the unnamed passenger said, as heard in audio captured by LiveATC.com.

“Roger. What’s your position?” Air Traffic Control responded.

“I have no idea,” the passenger said. “I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

The air traffic controllers told the man to keep the wings level and continue up the coast until they were able to find his plane above Boca Raton. They also asked for the passenger’s cell phone number, to better communicate while he was at the controls.

Bumped from a flight? Here’s how much the airline may owe you

Robert Morgan, one of the air traffic controllers, was outside the tower reading a book when he was called in to assist.

There’s a passenger flying a plane that’s not a pilot and the pilot is incapacitated so they said you need to help them try and land the plane,” Morgan told WPBF.

Although Morgan had never flown a Cessna Caravan, he was able to guide the man to land safely by looking at a picture of the cockpit.

The aircraft touched down at approximately 12:30 p.m., the FAA confirmed.

“You just witnessed a couple passengers land that plane,” one of the controllers said over the radio.

“Passengers landed the plane?” another asked.

“That’s correct,” the controller replied. “No flying experience.”

“Oh, my gosh. Great job.”

Frontier passenger duct-taped after assault on flight attendants sentenced to jail

Upon landing, the pilot was transported to a local hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Morgan said he met the passenger on the tarmac.

“It felt really good to help somebody and he told me that he couldn’t wait to get home and hug his pregnant wife,” Morgan told WPBF.

Officials at Palm Beach International Airport also commended the pilot and the controllers.

“We are incredibly proud of the heroism shown by all parties involved in yesterday’s incident ending at PBI,” said Lacy Larson, a spokesperson for the airport, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “We are grateful for the outcome and wish everyone the best.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Gas line hit at construction site next to West Towne Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are on the scene of a hit gas line turned fire on the city’s Northwest side. Flames broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at the West Towne Marketplace, in a construction site across the street from the Flix Brewhouse. Units with the El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez in brief: News for May 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left for dead, blocked the Pan American Federal Highway in protest. Many expressing their outrage because the accused are alleged federal workers and protestors believe they evaded justice due to their jobs. Its been 22 days since the assault happened […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Industry
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
KTSM

Heading outdoors? Follow these hiking, camping tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As temperatures continue to warm up and more and more community members begin to head outdoors, the El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife would like to remind the public to practice these safety recommendations when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. • Plan before you go. Know rules and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Buc-ee’s Lawyer: Land still unpurchased, land dispute between current owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain have told MyHighPlains.com that they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo, despite a recent agreement with the Amarillo City Council. Officials claim there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Pilot#Aircraft#Wfla
KTSM

Baby formula shortage impacting El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing the effects of the baby formula shortage as it is no exception to what’s happening across the nation. KTSM 9 News crews went inside a local grocery store to show firsthand that there were some formulas on the shelves, however, there were also plenty of empty […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KTSM

South Central home demolished after multiple fires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A home on Myrtle St. that was frequented by the homeless in the area was demolished early Thursday morning after multiple fires and complaints from the residents in the area. The home is known to both the El Paso Fire Department and the homeless population in the area who are […]
KTSM

Man arrested for abusing Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday morning the arrest of a man for injuring a 3-year-old Chihuahua named Millie. EPPD officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore of West El Paso, was arrested after Westside Patrol Officers responded to an animal cruelty charge shortly before 4 a.m. along the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 injured in Midland County chemical fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A chemical fire in Midland County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night. YourBasin.Com is working to confirm the name of the business, along the N. I-20 Service Rd. by mile marker 148, on the border of Midland and Martin Counties. Around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, fire departments across […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Mailbox Improvement Week is here

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – How’s your mailbox looking lately? Does it need repair? The Postal Service asks homeowners once a year to inspect and repair their mailboxes. May 15-21 is Mailbox Improvement Week. Repairing mailboxes not only improves the appearance of the community but makes delivering and receiving mail safer for the letter carriers […]
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy