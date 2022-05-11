After last week’s district golf meets and this week’s regional meets, the Mountain Valley Conference state golf qualifiers have been determined.

For the boys locally, McNary's team qualified for the state tournament. Colby Sullivan shot a 75 at the regional meet and 146 in the two-day district meet.

Individually, the local boys who made it were Sprague’s Jonathan Scott, West Salem’s Brayden Sparkman and South Salem’s Lucas Paul.

On the girls side, South Salem’s Madelyn Dustin and Sprague’s Madalyn Neufeld qualified for state.

The OSAA Class 6A/5A boys golf state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. The 6A/5A girls meet is Monday and Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: These Salem-Keizer 6A golfers advance to state