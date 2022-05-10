ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Cars that drive themselves? Not yet, but we’re getting there.

kagstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST HADDAM, Conn. — The film is from 1956. Made for the GM Motorama, it shows a family of four starting their journey from Arizona to Chicago, but they are stuck in a traffic jam. This, of course, leads them to break out in song. The patriarch sings:...

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikToker's Dashcam Catches Toyota Dealership "Wrecking" His Stick Shift, They Refuse to Fix the Damage

The automotive landscape is always rapidly changing from year to year in seems, with car brands in a race to always trying to outdo themselves. Well, for the most part anyway, let's just try and forget that Nissan and Toyota were trying to shove ancient infotainment systems down our throats before finally adopting Apple Car Play/Android Auto, but that's a digression.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
torquenews.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Say They Dislike the Horn Because of “clown-like” Sound

If you own a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and worry about your status as a driver, the horn is the ultimate showoff. See how some owners say their stock horn isn’t loud enough. Every single car today that rolls off the assembly line must come with a horn as part of a safety measure that all cars need to have in order to be sold. Most automakers do not really pay attention or divert their focus onto a horn when producing and designing a car. Many automakers just use the same assemble that they used in the previous model or in their entire fleet. Since the mass-produced car has existed, horns have been a part of their history. From the Klaxon “honk honk” horns to the electric “Ooga” horns, they have been the root cause of many accident avoidances and busy drivers.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Self Driving Cars#The Cars#New Cars#Gm#The Gm Motorama#The High Speed Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Plus upfits older trucks with semi-autonomous software ￼

LONG BEACH,Calif. — Autonomous trucking startup Plus is going nationwide with a scaled-down version of its software for Class 8 trucks through aftermarket upfits called Plus Build. The PlusDrive Level 4 autonomous software package that can operate without a human driver remains years away. But many of the functions...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota Highlander First Look: Less Horsepower, Fewer Cylinders, More Torque

For the last six years, the Toyota Highlander has been the best-selling midsize SUV, which is no easy feat in such a competitive market. But to keep things interesting for the 2023 Highlander's refresh, Toyota is actually scaling back the non-hybrid model's horsepower with a new engine that instead brings a big boost in torque over the outgoing V-6.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy