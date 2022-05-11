Boil Water Advisory for portion of Caneyville lifted

Jeffrey Dale Kurbis, age 62, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jeff was born to Larry Bradford and Shirley (Blackburn) on October 21,1959 in Springfield, TN. He was later adopted by Norman Kurbis when Norman and Shirley were married. He was baptized into Christ and confirmed in the faith at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO