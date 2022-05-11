Boil Water Advisory for portion of Caneyville lifted

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) announced on Thursday the launch of the ECTC Foundation. The Foundation, led by key stakeholders throughout the college’s 10-county service area, will focus on educating and engaging communities in collaborations that will help ECTC add greater value to the region, school officials said.
The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force arrested eight people, seized multiple vehicles, methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana, and approximately $5,000 in cash during the service of two warrants at Parkway Villa Apartments in Leitchfield, as well a related search of a nearby residence on South English Street. The...
Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies recently arrested several suspects, seized more than 10,000 pills and millions in cash in an investigation into drug trafficking in four eastern Kentucky counties, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kentucky Attorney...
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force collaborated to arrest a fugitive from Cromwell who absconded from parole. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said that on Tuesday afternoon, police arrived at a residence where 55-year-old Robert Scott King was thought to be and observed the suspect “outside in the yard.” King was detained and searched, with police locating “approximately four grams” of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Firefighters at a Louisville fire station received quite a surprise Thursday when a baby was dropped off at the fire house. The infant was turned over by its mother to on-duty firefighters at approximately 7:15 Thursday morning at the Truck 4/Engine 22 fire station in the Shawnee neighborhood. Major Bobby...
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a Bowling Green man for trafficking in fentanyl, according to police. The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police, Office of Homeland Security and ATF agents arrested 20-year-old Kaung Z. Haw Thursday afternoon. Police said that during an...
Debbie Banet, age 61, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (May 09, 2022) at her residence. She was born on June 16, 1960 in Covington, KY, the daughter of the late Charles “Gene” Beach and Marie Winchel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She...
Jeffrey Dale Kurbis, age 62, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jeff was born to Larry Bradford and Shirley (Blackburn) on October 21,1959 in Springfield, TN. He was later adopted by Norman Kurbis when Norman and Shirley were married. He was baptized into Christ and confirmed in the faith at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
The Bourbon County High School head boys basketball coach has been arrested on DUI and other charges. Lamont Campbell, 37, was arrested Saturday night by the Georgetown Police Department and charged with DUI, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana. According to media reports, police were responding to a...
A man who murdered two women in Warren County has agreed to plea deal one week before his scheduled trial. Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 40, entered a guilty plea to two counts of murder on Monday in Warren Circuit Court, according to the Associated Press. He was charged in the deaths...
Leanne Riggs, a senior at Grayson County High School, graduated from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) on May 9 with an Associate in Arts Degree. Riggs is one of three students in a pilot program at GCHS where students can earn college credit and start apprenticeships while in high school.
Mary “Marty” Sims Budwit, age 77, passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes. She was born December 29, 1944 in Garyson County, to the late Herbert and Clara Allison Sims. She was a server at Huddle House. In addition to her parents, she was also...
The Lady Cougar softball team took no prisoners on Thursday at the Lady Cougar Softball Field as they defeated the visiting Warren Central Lady Dragons twice, in three innings each time, 18-0 and 23-3. In the first game, Ella Gibson drove in two runs in the five-run first inning, then...
