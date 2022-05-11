ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caneyville, KY

Boil Water Advisory for portion of Caneyville lifted

k105.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boil Water Advisory issued for a portion of Caneyville has been lifted....

www.k105.com

Comments / 0

Related
k105.com

2 Grayson Co. residents selected to serve on board of new ECTC Foundation

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) announced on Thursday the launch of the ECTC Foundation. The Foundation, led by key stakeholders throughout the college’s 10-county service area, will focus on educating and engaging communities in collaborations that will help ECTC add greater value to the region, school officials said.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

12 people arrested, millions in cash seized during investigation into drug trafficking in 4 eastern Ky. counties

Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies recently arrested several suspects, seized more than 10,000 pills and millions in cash in an investigation into drug trafficking in four eastern Kentucky counties, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kentucky Attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Ohio Co. felon who absconded from parole nabbed with 4 grams of meth

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force collaborated to arrest a fugitive from Cromwell who absconded from parole. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said that on Tuesday afternoon, police arrived at a residence where 55-year-old Robert Scott King was thought to be and observed the suspect “outside in the yard.” King was detained and searched, with police locating “approximately four grams” of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caneyville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
k105.com

Mother turns over infant to Louisville firefighters

Firefighters at a Louisville fire station received quite a surprise Thursday when a baby was dropped off at the fire house. The infant was turned over by its mother to on-duty firefighters at approximately 7:15 Thursday morning at the Truck 4/Engine 22 fire station in the Shawnee neighborhood. Major Bobby...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Debbie Banet, 61

Debbie Banet, age 61, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (May 09, 2022) at her residence. She was born on June 16, 1960 in Covington, KY, the daughter of the late Charles “Gene” Beach and Marie Winchel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Jeffrey Dale Kurbis, 62

Jeffrey Dale Kurbis, age 62, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jeff was born to Larry Bradford and Shirley (Blackburn) on October 21,1959 in Springfield, TN. He was later adopted by Norman Kurbis when Norman and Shirley were married. He was baptized into Christ and confirmed in the faith at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
RADCLIFF, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#The Boil Water Advisory#Utilities#K105 News Staff
k105.com

Central Ky. high school basketball coach facing DUI, other charges

The Bourbon County High School head boys basketball coach has been arrested on DUI and other charges. Lamont Campbell, 37, was arrested Saturday night by the Georgetown Police Department and charged with DUI, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana. According to media reports, police were responding to a...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man agrees to plea deal in murder of two Bowling Green women

A man who murdered two women in Warren County has agreed to plea deal one week before his scheduled trial. Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 40, entered a guilty plea to two counts of murder on Monday in Warren Circuit Court, according to the Associated Press. He was charged in the deaths...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

GCHS senior graduates from ECTC with associate degree

Leanne Riggs, a senior at Grayson County High School, graduated from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) on May 9 with an Associate in Arts Degree. Riggs is one of three students in a pilot program at GCHS where students can earn college credit and start apprenticeships while in high school.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Mary “Marty” Sims Budwit, 77

Mary “Marty” Sims Budwit, age 77, passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes. She was born December 29, 1944 in Garyson County, to the late Herbert and Clara Allison Sims. She was a server at Huddle House. In addition to her parents, she was also...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
k105.com

Lady Cougars trounce Warren Central twice, 18-0 and 23-3

The Lady Cougar softball team took no prisoners on Thursday at the Lady Cougar Softball Field as they defeated the visiting Warren Central Lady Dragons twice, in three innings each time, 18-0 and 23-3. In the first game, Ella Gibson drove in two runs in the five-run first inning, then...
WARREN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy