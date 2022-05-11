ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Dr. Sabrina Jackson “6 Steps For Maintaining Your Mental Health”

By Get Up!
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRDMC_0fabDwsi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02w5Po_0fabDwsi00

Source: Dr. Sabrina Jackson / Dr. Sabrina Jackson


May is Mental Health Awareness Month and on today’s show (May 10th) Dr. Sabrina Jackson stopped by the Get Up Church to help us maintain our mentals. Dr. Jackson is a licensed psychologist, author, and life coach. She’s also a licensed and ordained evangelist so she knows how to help. Listen as she gives us six steps to maintain our mental health and well-being.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Listen Below :


Read our interview below:

Erica Campbell: We are so glad to have you with us this morning, we want to jump right in you have six tips to maintaining mental wellness. Let’s go for it.

Dr. Sabrina Jackson : Yes, it is so important to maintain our mental wellness but first we need to understand what it is. Mental wellness is an umbrella. So mental health is an umbrella. We say mental health is the umbrella under the umbrella is a continuum between mental health all the way to mental illness. And on any given day, we fall somewhere along that continuum. So today I want to talk about things that keep us closer to mental wellness. So the first is that we must “ stay positive .” We have to be optimistic, we have to understand that there is hope. We have to understand that I don’t care what it looks like sounds like or feels like God got us and said we need to “ support others .”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We need to stop being so selfish. Oh my goodness. It’s not just about us. It’s what we do for our fellow man, the humanity that we have for others, and when we volunteer and help and support others, it helps us to feel better about ourselves. And then oh my goodness, we need to “ sleep and rest ” and understand that sleeping and resting are really two different things.

Sleeping you absolutely need for the body. But rest. Put your feet up, get the feet massage, and do something to just whoosh for a moment. And then we need to “ socialize with others .” Yeah, we need others. We need to understand that we were created to be interdependent and not independent. Oh, no, no, we need people, we absolutely need to act like it, Okay! We must “ set the body in motion .” You better move something you better praise like David praised you better move. You even need to hustle. You need to jump up and down. You need to do jumping jacks, but you need to move the body. Because when you do, it helps to keep your mental together.

And then lastly, and this is so important: “ Seek help.” Seek help . before, during, and after a crisis. You don’t have to do this thing alone when you see it come and ask for help. And oftentimes the very people that are always giving help are the last people to ask and seek help. Somehow, you know, you’re powerful, you’re independent, you all of that. But we absolutely need to ask for help. And sometimes it can be professional, but sometimes it may just need to be your neighbor. Like for me. I just had knee surgery. So I have my neighbor that comes and takes my garbage child and does my grass and things of that nature. And thank you absolutely need some help.

Erica : Absolutely. I love it. Thank you so much. Dr. Sabrina! May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we are talking to the people expert, Dr. Sabrina Jackson, follow her on social media on Instagram at @SabrinaSpeaks. And on Facebook at Dr. Sabrina Jackson . What message would you leave with people who are trying to do it by themselves and who don’t realize this is the work they need to do to better help someone today?

Oh my goodness, it’s so important to know that God created each of us individually, and we have individual differences. But when He created us, He didn’t create us just by ourselves. We absolutely need each other you are not by yourself. I don’t care what it looks like. I don’t care what it sounds like. I don’t even care what it feels like. God has people around you that can assist you that can help uplift you motivate you to inspire you to encourage you but you got to open your mouth. It is the open mouth that gets fed.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

‘There’s nothing scarier than having a severe mental illness at work’: How to talk to colleagues about mental health

This story is part of State of Mind, a special package covering mental health at work. For the series, Fast Company also convened a roundtable of business leaders and advocates to discuss how to bring compassion to the workplace, and published an excerpt of Bonobos cofounder Andy Dunn’s new memoir, Burn Rate, about growing his company while having bipolar disorder. We also looked at how Alicia Keys is expanding her business interests mindfully.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Mental health may benefit from even short social media break

It's no secret that too much social media can be bad for one's mental health. Now, research suggests that taking even a brief break from TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety. Staying off social media for a week meant, for some study participants, gaining...
MENTAL HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
TMZ.com

Naomi Judd's Suicide the Result of Gunshot, Daughter Ashley Discloses

Naomi Judd committed suicide by firearm, and her daughter Ashley Judd explains the catastrophe of mental illness and how her mom couldn't process the love her friends, family and colleagues felt toward her. Ashley spoke with Diane Sawyer on 'GMA' about Naomi's death, the day before she was inducted into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Kenny Lattimore
Shape Magazine

How to Deal with Loneliness, According to Mental Health Experts

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Deal with Someone Crossing Your Boundaries

Setting limits is often part of relationships, but if you feel disrespected by someone crossing your boundaries, it may be time to take action. Setting boundaries can be an essential part of interpersonal relationships. When you set healthy boundaries with others, you protect your own time, energy, and needs. Boundaries...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Mourning the Living: Mental Illness and Family Estrangement

Research indicates that about 25 percent of American adults are living with an active family estrangement. These painful relationships are rarely discussed openly because cultural norms and expectations make estrangement especially stigmatizing. In addition to abuse, toxicity, and bad parenting, mental illness and substance abuse are major contributors to estrangement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Get Up Church
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists and Mental Health Professionals Discuss Why Dreams Come True

A consensus is dreams being willed into existence may be possible, and the quality of sleep provides clues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Neurology Live, Psychology Today, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Failure and Burnout Are Tough on Men

The press coverage during the pandemic reveals a limited discussion of overworked men. A symptom of masculinity, for some, is a constant need to be in control, have power over any circumstance, and be successful. Men don’t get a break from these continuous demands. Despite increasing flexibility in gender roles, men are often held to an unrealistic standard. The pandemic gave too little attention to the problem. Articles often focused on women; nurses and burnout were in the news, but not truckers and burnout.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

How Stress and Self-Sabotage Interfere With ADHD Happiness

Reduce stress by identifying patterns of self-defeating behaviors and choosing healthier alternatives. Decrease the feelings of shame and self-doubt that you've carried around for years by setting realistic, achievable goals. Create rebuttals to the negative, critical voice in your head to lower its volume and influence. Use a growth mindset...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Black Enterprise

Psychotherapist Ce Anderson Gives Breakdown On The Emotional and Mental Trauma of Black Mother-Daughter Relationships

As Mother’s Day approaches, I am reminded that not everyone has had a motherly experience worth celebrating. For some, their current relationships and histories with their mothers are toxic, negatively impacting their emotional and mental health. Despite our mothers being alive and well, the grief of estrangement can feel just as intense as if she had passed away. We may notice feelings of worry, fear, and irritability and not know where the feelings come from or why.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Your Partner May Be Suffering Cynical Depression

Cynical depression may be the most common form of the many-faceted disorder. It’s usually masked by energizing or sedating coping habits. Sufferers don’t feel depressed; they use adrenaline to raise their mood or illusions to numb it. It doesn’t appear in the DSM, yet cynical depression is everywhere...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Awareness Month Myths

Mental health is the practice of reading and embracing the chord changes of life. People need positive and negative emotions in order to be fully fulfilled and integrated. People may not need a therapist, but they need regular witnessing in relationships and in themselves to be psychologically healthy and happy.
MENTAL HEALTH
Parade

The Caregiver's Guide to Caring for Someone With Depression

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. As difficult as it is to...
YOGA
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

52
Followers
336
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy