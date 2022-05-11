“Stay the course for now” on full season corn

Many plants are easy to grow from seed such as lettuce, cucumbers, peas, squash, kale, sunflowers, pansies, marigolds and many more! Other plants, such as tomatoes and peppers, need a little more coddling to start from seed, but they're still relatively easy if you have a bright window or inexpensive LED grow light. Whether you're growing your own vegetables, herbs, annuals or perennials, starting any plant from seed is an economical (and fun!) way to stock your garden. That means you'll want to visit the best places to buy seeds, either online or in store.
Comments / 0