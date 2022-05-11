ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Passenger with no flying experience lands plane in Florida after pilot becomes incapacitated

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQxSS_0fabC0Jo00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — With the help of air traffic controllers, a passenger with no flying experience made a successful landing at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot suffered an apparent medical emergency, according to airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, a Cessna Caravan, took off from Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in the Bahamas on Tuesday, and was over the Florida coastline when the pilot suffered a medical issue and became incapacitated. The unidentified passenger took over the controls and radioed for help.

“I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane,” the unnamed passenger said, as heard in audio captured by LiveATC.com.

“Roger. What’s your position?” Air Traffic Control responded.

“I have no idea,” the passenger said. “I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

The air traffic controllers told the man to keep the wings level and continue up the coast until they were able to find his plane above Boca Raton. They also asked for the passenger’s cell phone number, to better communicate while he was at the controls.

Bumped from a flight? Here’s how much the airline may owe you

Robert Morgan, one of the air traffic controllers, was outside the tower reading a book when he was called in to assist.

There’s a passenger flying a plane that’s not a pilot and the pilot is incapacitated so they said you need to help them try and land the plane,” Morgan told WPBF.

Although Morgan had never flown a Cessna Caravan, he was able to guide the man to land safely by looking at a picture of the cockpit.

The aircraft touched down at approximately 12:30 p.m., the FAA confirmed.

“You just witnessed a couple passengers land that plane,” one of the controllers said over the radio.

“Passengers landed the plane?” another asked.

“That’s correct,” the controller replied. “No flying experience.”

“Oh, my gosh. Great job.”

Frontier passenger duct-taped after assault on flight attendants sentenced to jail

Upon landing, the pilot was transported to a local hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Morgan said he met the passenger on the tarmac.

“It felt really good to help somebody and he told me that he couldn’t wait to get home and hug his pregnant wife,” Morgan told WPBF.

Officials at Palm Beach International Airport also commended the pilot and the controllers.

“We are incredibly proud of the heroism shown by all parties involved in yesterday’s incident ending at PBI,” said Lacy Larson, a spokesperson for the airport, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “We are grateful for the outcome and wish everyone the best.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

My Thumb Life quizzing customers in Memphis

Calling an Uber in Memphis this week could have you going viral if Daniel Shachory picks you up. It all depends on what off-the-wall question Daniel asks you, and how creative your answer is. Daniel is traveling America, living and working out of his car, and documenting his encounters on social media. We had to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Industry
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
WREG

St. Francis Novice RN program

A new nursing program in Memphis hopes to help bridge a gap left by the pandemic. Saint Francis Hospital is launching a three-month Novice RN Program to give new nursing graduates more real-world experience The pandemic forced U.S. hospitals to limit more traditional hands-on training. Sue Wood is the new program’s director.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Pilot#Aircraft#Wfla
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to a crash at Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill around 11:33 p.m. Thursday. Two drivers were involved. According to police, the first driver was trying to turn left on Hickory Hill when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelter emptied after former employee claims dogs would be euthanized

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– Animal rescue groups descended on the Humboldt Animal Shelter Friday morning after a social media post from a former employee claimed all the dogs in the shelter were going to be euthanized. Riley Ferrell, who works at the Brownsville/Haywood County Animal Shelter, said what led to the shelter being emptied out so quickly […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Memphis woman shares warning after almost falling for delivery scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wants to warn others about a delivery scam that is going around. The Better Business Bureau says thieves acting like they work with UPS, the postal service, or FedEx to get your hard-earned money is pretty common. They targeted Mary Anne May the day after Mother’s Day. “So I thought, ‘Mother’s Day! Somebody […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being shot in Raleigh. The incident happened in the 3300 block of Bluemont Drive around 1 a.m. Police didn’t release many details but they did confirm one person was taken to Regional One. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update this page […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WREG

Arkansas mom says autistic son left alone in classroom

MARION, Ark.- An Arkansas mother says she was forced to call DHS after her autistic son was left alone in his classroom for an hour, and no one notified her about it. Renee Johns said it happened earlier this month after her son Jacob was dropped off by his daycare at Marion Visual and Performing […]
MARION, AR
WREG

Family blames bounty hunters for storming home, stealing money

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family says bounty hunters stormed their home Wednesday morning, and the person they were looking for wasn’t there. But the family says the fugitive agents found something else instead. While things are quiet now along Given Avenue, it was a different story hours earlier at the Crawford residence. According to an MPD report, around midnight, the family […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WREG

BBQ Fest evacuated due to stormy weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stormy weather that was predicted to move into the Mid-South Friday afternoon has impacted Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The festival was temporarily evacuated due to strong thunderstorms, and admission was suspended out of “an abundance of caution.” Barbeque team member Chris Culver told WREG he wasn’t going anywhere. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Donating cord blood not an option for Memphis-area parents

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Every time a baby is born, the cord blood from the umbilical cord could be stored for treating rare cancers at a later time. However, in Memphis, birth parents do not have the option to donate cord blood. Regional One, Baptist, and Methodist hospitals all confirm to WREG their hospitals do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy