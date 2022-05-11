ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justyn Ross is the most likely 2022 undrafted free agent to make the Chiefs’ roster

By Alex Turri
Going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft , Justyn Ross and the rest of the Clemson community were shocked to see him left out of the entire draft.

It is not a player’s dream to go undrafted, but for Ross, the ability to pick his team in which he would compete for a roster spot was an excellent opportunity for him. He chose an ideal situation as he signed an undrafted free agent deal with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brett Sobleski , Ross is the undrafted free agent with the best chance of any to make the Chiefs roster.

Via Bleacher Report:

Justyn Ross is a first-round talent whose collegiate career took an unfortunate turn due to injuries beyond his control.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted, Ross required surgical fusion of his upper cervical spine and surgical fusion at a level below. Understandably, medical reports scared teams away from drafting the wide receiver despite his immense talent.

During his first two seasons with Clemson, Ross caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He then missed all of the 2020 campaign as he dealt with the neck surgeries before returning last season and not quite looking the same, though the Tigers’ atrocious quarterback play and a foot injury certainly didn’t help matters.

The rookie is now paired with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and couldn’t be in a better place to maximize his potential.

“Of course I’m ready to prove everybody wrong,” Ross told reporters , “I’m just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team. I’m just trying to fill my role and trying to get all the way I was.”

There was no better landing spot for him when it referring to maximizing his potential. Andy Reid is a premier coach in the NFL, and Patrick Mahomes is more often than not considered the best quarterback in the NFL. Ross has all the talent needed to succeed; if you could declare after your freshman year, Ross likely would have been drafted highly in an even bigger pool of players. Justyn Ross is ready to prove everyone wrong, and he chose the right place to do it. Don’t be surprised to see Ross make the Chiefs’ final 53-man roster come week one.

