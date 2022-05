Casanova has pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges, according to the New York District Attorney’s Office. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Wednesday (May 11) that Casanova, born Caswell Senior, pled guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses as a leader of Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang (aka “Gorilla Stone”). Specifically, he pled guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana. The Brooklyn rapper also admitted to a series of crimes committed while leading the interstate gang that spans from New York to Florida.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO