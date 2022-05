SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The fight over the release of five decades of Chicago Police misconduct records made it all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the attorney for the CPD faced some tough questions at the state Supreme Court hearing. Attorney Jared Kosoglad has spent almost a decade fighting for his client, Charles Green, first so as to clear Green's name of any connection to a 1985 quadruple murder, and second so as to get the city to honor a judge's initial order that the city release 50 years of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO