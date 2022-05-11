ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York State Department of Health Announces Eight New York Pharmacies Receive National Accreditation to Provide Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Services through Grant Provided by the Department

 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (May 11, 2022) - The New York State Department of Health today announced that eight new community pharmacies have received national accreditation to provide diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) services. This accreditation highlights pharmacists as valuable partners in chronic disease management and identifies pharmacies as accessible healthcare locations...

www.health.ny.gov

New Yorkers Urged to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30

121 healthcare facilities also will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drug Disposal at Participating Locations is Anonymous and Free. ALBANY, N.Y. (April 29, 2022) - The New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports today announced they are again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. New Yorkers may dispose of prescribed medications, including controlled substances, along with vaping devices and cartridges at one of the 156 participating locations across the state. Locations can be found using the online collection site locator tool. This service is anonymous and free.
HEALTH
Mayor Adams Launches Major Campaign to Tackle Traffic Violence: "Speeding Ruins Lives. Slow Down."

New $4 Million Campaign Targets Speeding, Dangerous Driving Behaviors That Increased During Pandemic With Ads in Nine Languages, Represents City’s Largest and Most Concentrated Public Education Investment in Vision Zero. New Effort Follows Mayor Adams’ $900 Million Investment in Traffic Safety, Plan to Redesign 1,000 Intersections Across Five Boroughs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State Department of Health Convenes Expert Panel on Race-Based Violence Facing Asian American New Yorkers

As Part of Minority Health Month, Event Features AAPI Community Leaders to Discuss the Public Health Impact of Pandemic-fueled Discrimination on the Asian Community. New Yorkers can Register for the Free, Virtual Event by Emailing OMHHDP@health.ny.gov. ALBANY, N.Y. (April 26, 2022) – The New York State Department of Health today...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Education
Mayor Adams Outlines Bold Vision for New York City's Recovery in First State of the City Address

Speech at Historic Kings Theatre Reviews Achievements in Early Months of Adams Administration and Previews Roadmap to Deliver Safer, More Equitable City for All. Mayor Also Unveils $99.7 Billion Balanced FY23 Executive Budget, Making Forward-Thinking Investments While Remaining Fiscally Responsible. Mayor’s Address Focuses on Four Themes: Creating a Safer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Lieber Commend Heroic MTA Workers at April Board Meeting

Hochul Makes History as First Governor to Attend an MTA Board Meeting. Governor Kathy Hochul and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber today commended 18 heroic MTA workers for their life-saving actions responding to the shooting at the 36 St station on Tuesday, April 12. The decisive actions of these 18 MTA employees helped to ensure the safety of passengers during the Sunset Park subway incident. The ceremony marked the first time that a sitting governor visited an MTA Board meeting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces First Phase of New $750 Million Wadsworth Public Health Laboratory

New Laboratory Will Boost Preparedness for Future Public Health Crises, Retain Top-Tier Scientists. United States’ Largest State Public Health Laboratory Is Critical in the Fight Against COVID. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of an initial design contract to advance the creation of a new $750 million state-of-the-art...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mayor Adams Opens Rooftop Farm on Staten Island to Grow Organic Produce, Absorb Stormwater to Reduce Neighborhood Flooding

$670,000 Project Funded Through City’s Green Infrastructure Grant Program. 32,000-Square-Foot Green Roof Captures Approximately 3.5 Million Gallons of Stormwater in Typical Year. Rooftop Farm Improves Air Quality, Promotes Biodiversity, Reduces Carbon Footprint of Building. Video available at: https://youtu.be/hKxfqRp3lGg. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Governor Hochul Announces Approval of First Adult-Use Cannabis Conditional Cultivation Licenses to Farms in New York

52 Licenses are the First Granted for New York’s Adult-Use Cannabis Program, Licenses for Already Operating Hemp Farms Across New York. Awarding of Licenses Advances Seeding Opportunity Initiative. Medical Home Cultivation Regulations are Approved for a Second Round of Public Comment. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Cannabis...
AGRICULTURE
Governor Hochul Announces Approval of New Framework to Achieve At Least Ten Gigawatts of Distributed Solar by 2030

Enough Clean Solar Energy to Power Nearly 700,000 Additional New York Homes Annually. Expected to Spur Approximately $4.4 Billion in Private Investments, Creating 6,000 Additional Solar Jobs — With Prevailing Wage Requirement for Projects Above One MW. 40 Percent of Benefits to Disadvantaged Communities, Low- to Moderate-Income New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Thanks the Frontline Heroes of the Sunset Park Subway Attack

Chaplin Dr. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to the Mayor: Good morning and welcome. It's indeed an honor for me to be here as we honor our heroes. My name is Chaplain Dr. Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin. I am the Chief Advisor to our Mayor Eric Adams. Without any further ado, it's indeed an honor and pleasure for me to introduce to you and present to many, my brother, my partner in government, who we all know and love as our 110th Mayor of New York City Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
