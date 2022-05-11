Meck sheriff: Fingerprinting for gun permits now first come, first served after judge’s order

CHARLOTTE — Getting a gun permit in Mecklenburg County is supposed to be faster starting Thursday. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it will now provide fingerprinting services for gun permits on a first-come, first-served basis to comply with a judge’s order.

A superior court judge granted a preliminary injunction in response to an August 2021 lawsuit by a gun rights group. The suit said people are facing long delays when trying to get handgun permits from the sheriff’s office. Some said they had been waiting for months.

“Defendant McFadden’s custom, policy, and practice of refusing to timely issue pistol purchase permits and concealed handgun permits” ... violates the ... “North Carolina Constitution because the Sheriff’s actions infringe on the right ‘of the people’ to keep and bear arms, rights that ‘shall not be infringed,’” according to the lawsuit.

Applications for concealed handgun permits are supposed to be issued or denied within 45 days, and 14 days for pistol purchase permits, according to North Carolina state law.

The sheriff’s office said starting Thursday, it will cancel all previously scheduled fingerprinting appointments for 1,300 current customers waiting to get gun permits.

It will then transition fingerprinting services to a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said it will stop accepting fingerprinting customers at 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the anticipated long lines.

Thursday morning, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis saw several people already standing in line at the sheriff’s office. One man said he applied in March and had not even been given an appointment date.

“I know in some states it’s a little bit quicker, but I live in North Carolina. What am I going to do? So, I just applied for it when I got the class done back in March and been patiently waiting,” Michael Diaz said.

The sheriff’s office also added that it never failed to request mental health records within the required 10 days of a completed gun permit application.

“Although disappointed with this new requirement to provide fingerprinting for CHP applicants within five days of an application, and the inconvenience that this will result in for so many of our customers, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve our customers as best we can,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it can’t share any more information on pending litigation.

Statement from Grass Roots North Carolina president Paul Valone, one of the defendants in the injunction:

“In violation of North Carolina law, Sheriff Garry McFadden has been dragging his feet in processing North Carolina pistol purchase permits and concealed handgun permits, often taking up to a year to issue permits and preventing lawful North Carolinians from buying and carrying handguns for defense of themselves and their families.

“We believe this order sends a clear message to sheriffs in Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake counties, among others, that obstructing lawful citizens from exercising the right to keep and bear arms will no longer be tolerated. To ensure compliance by a sheriff who has so far dragged his feet, Grass Roots North Carolina advises anyone whose fingerprints are not taken with five business days of completing a concealed handgun application to contact us immediately.

“GRNC thanks Attorney Ron Shook for volunteering his time to litigate this case for our members. Ron is one of our ‘gun-friendly lawyers and helps people state-wide in fighting for their Second Amendment rights. Ron’s contact information can be found on our website under the ‘gun-friendly’ lawyers tab.”

