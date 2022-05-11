ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Foster parent appreciation month

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is foster parent appreciation month. It’s a time when the community can support all of the...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

NewsNation Covers The Bail Project Lawsuit on Indiana

The Bail Project is a well-known organization that pays the bail of those who can’t afford it. Fox59 has been following the organization for month. There is a new state law set to go into affect in July that regulates bail charities. The Bail Project says the law infringes on their rights and are now suing the state of Indiana. This story will now be seen nationwide on our sister station NewsNation.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Poker Run: A mental health ride with “Building a Refuge”

INDIANAPOLIS — May is mental health awareness month, and the local non-profit group “Building a Refuge” was created to support men’s mental health. Brandom Leum joins the show live with more on the groups first fundraiser in Fishers. The “Poker Run” event is happening Saturday, May 14th. Details can be found on the groups Facebook page.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Arts Pop Gala

Arts for Learning Indiana is the leading provider of arts education programs for kids in the state. It was founded in 1961, and partners with nearly 200 schools and community groups. The organization has a big fundraiser coming up promising to be a lot of fun. For more information click...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

The Greatest Spectacle in Porching

INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Porching – Indiana’s most famous porch is hosting a Presidential Porch Party! Blake Roebuck, committee chair of the porch party, joins the show with details on how you can celebrate the Month of May on the presidential porch of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

Needler’s supporting mental health organizations

INDIANAPOLIS – Needler’s Fresh Market is supporting local mental health organizations this month and throughout the year. They continue their support of mental health in 2022 with a $5000 donation to Hancock Health and $5,000 to NAMI today in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Let’s get social:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Presidential Porch Party

Water shut-off possible at Indy complex owned by …. Innocent woman killed as Beech Grove forgery suspect …. Video shows deadly encounter in parking lot of Greenwood …. More at Guggman Haus Brewing Co. Food Addiction Reset: Stop Eating Processed Foods. Guggman Haus Brewing Co. wins Indy’s Best Brewery.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Le Croissant French Bakery

It's one of the most popular bakeries in central Indiana right now, Le Croissant French Bakery!. Indianapolis city officials approves overtime for …. Business owners, neighbors say, overall, canal is …. UPDATE: Missing Lawrence teen found in New Jersey. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Flora Roberts Award Recipient …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Backroads BBQ

Be our guest at Backroads BBQ in Lebanon and West Lafayette and fill up on pulled pork or Mississippi catfish. Hop on to our Be Our Guest deal to get $50 worth of delicious food for only $25. Buy your half-off gift certificate here.
LEBANON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Children#Single Parents#Children In Need#Indy Now
Fox 59

Summer looks with a local shop, what’s trending

INDIANAPOLIS – We love to shop local so Evereve stopped by to show us what’s trending ahead of Summer!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Downtown Indianapolis apartment fire

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a downtown Indianapolis apartment complex. Fishers plans for new Nickel Plate Trail and tunnel …. Christian Park brings back neighborhood crime watch …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 12, 2022. Indy unsolved: No arrests in murder of 19-year-old …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sullivan Hardware getting you ready for Summer

INDIANAPOLIS – Sullivan Hardware is helping you get ready for Summer with all your outdoor needs!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The Canine Caterer and Giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS— She’s known as the canine caterer. We’re talking about Melinda Kirk Stenger, creator of the iconic “pet cakes” products. She’s also the author of a new canine cookbook called “paws and brunch.”. For more information click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Fox 59

Safety concerns remain after quadruple shooting at canal downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — With the GMR Grand Prix in town and warmer weather, people are likely to flock to downtown Indianapolis this weekend. For some, the issue of safety is once again top of mind after four people were shot along the canal earlier this week. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

City of Carmel installing 4 AED's along Monon Trail

City of Carmel installing 4 AED’s along Monon Trail. Road rage: Driver with gun confronts Indy teen who …. Monday night: Despite protection order, woman nearly …. NewsNation Covers The Bail Project Lawsuit on Indiana. College students helping solve cases, pt. 2. Program helps people get fresh start.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Former NASA engineer opens Just Love Coffee Cafe in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — Fun fact about Erika Steele, co-owner of Just Love Coffee Cafe in Carmel: She worked for NASA in Houston for 20 years before returning to her home state of Indiana. There’s a cool story behind the Just Love Coffee franchise, too. The company was started by a...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Local boutique talks about upcoming summer fashion

INDIANAPOLIS – Francis and Fern Boutique is here to chat about upcoming summer fashion trends and some Indy 500 attire too!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Smart Money Minute: summer savings

INDIANAPOLIS – Financial Expert Andy Mattingly from Forum Credit Union shares some easy ways you can have fun this summer without breaking the bank. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: songs with money in the title

INDIANAPOLIS – Time for another round of Lyrical Lightning!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Another edition of the Indy Now Pop Quiz

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time for another round of the Indy Now Pop Quiz, play along at home!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Suspect robs a Citizen’s Bank branch in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police are asking the public for information regarding a bank robbery Friday in Martinsville and the suspect in the case. The Martinsville Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday to the Citizen’s Bank at 1360 E. Morgan Street in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with bank employees who said the suspect had already left the scene in a white passenger car, shown below.
MARTINSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy