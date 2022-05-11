Foster parent appreciation month

The Bail Project is a well-known organization that pays the bail of those who can’t afford it. Fox59 has been following the organization for month. There is a new state law set to go into affect in July that regulates bail charities. The Bail Project says the law infringes on their rights and are now suing the state of Indiana. This story will now be seen nationwide on our sister station NewsNation.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO