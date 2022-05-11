Foster parent appreciation month

The Bail Project is a well-known organization that pays the bail of those who can’t afford it. Fox59 has been following the organization for month. There is a new state law set to go into affect in July that regulates bail charities. The Bail Project says the law infringes on their rights and are now suing the state of Indiana. This story will now be seen nationwide on our sister station NewsNation.
INDIANAPOLIS — May is mental health awareness month, and the local non-profit group “Building a Refuge” was created to support men’s mental health. Brandom Leum joins the show live with more on the groups first fundraiser in Fishers. The “Poker Run” event is happening Saturday, May 14th. Details can be found on the groups Facebook page.
Arts for Learning Indiana is the leading provider of arts education programs for kids in the state. It was founded in 1961, and partners with nearly 200 schools and community groups. The organization has a big fundraiser coming up promising to be a lot of fun. For more information click...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Porching – Indiana’s most famous porch is hosting a Presidential Porch Party! Blake Roebuck, committee chair of the porch party, joins the show with details on how you can celebrate the Month of May on the presidential porch of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
INDIANAPOLIS – Needler’s Fresh Market is supporting local mental health organizations this month and throughout the year. They continue their support of mental health in 2022 with a $5000 donation to Hancock Health and $5,000 to NAMI today in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Let’s get social:...
INDIANAPOLIS – We love to shop local so Evereve stopped by to show us what's trending ahead of Summer!
INDIANAPOLIS – Sullivan Hardware is helping you get ready for Summer with all your outdoor needs!
INDIANAPOLIS— She’s known as the canine caterer. We’re talking about Melinda Kirk Stenger, creator of the iconic “pet cakes” products. She’s also the author of a new canine cookbook called “paws and brunch.”. For more information click here.
INDIANAPOLIS — With the GMR Grand Prix in town and warmer weather, people are likely to flock to downtown Indianapolis this weekend. For some, the issue of safety is once again top of mind after four people were shot along the canal earlier this week. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fun fact about Erika Steele, co-owner of Just Love Coffee Cafe in Carmel: She worked for NASA in Houston for 20 years before returning to her home state of Indiana. There’s a cool story behind the Just Love Coffee franchise, too. The company was started by a...
INDIANAPOLIS – Francis and Fern Boutique is here to chat about upcoming summer fashion trends and some Indy 500 attire too!
INDIANAPOLIS – Financial Expert Andy Mattingly from Forum Credit Union shares some easy ways you can have fun this summer without breaking the bank.
INDIANAPOLIS – Time for another round of Lyrical Lightning!
INDIANAPOLIS – It's time for another round of the Indy Now Pop Quiz, play along at home!
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police are asking the public for information regarding a bank robbery Friday in Martinsville and the suspect in the case. The Martinsville Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday to the Citizen’s Bank at 1360 E. Morgan Street in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with bank employees who said the suspect had already left the scene in a white passenger car, shown below.
