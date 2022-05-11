ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

School bus, dump truck crash head-on in NC, 15 students hurt: officials

By Mike Andrews, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnWK3_0fab7ggB00

Editor’s Note: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools initially reported that 40 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. They have since clarified that information and now say 15 students were on the school bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) — A school bus carrying students was involved in a head-on crash in North Carolina on Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials said the school bus, which was headed to South Mecklenburg High School, crashed head-on with a dump truck in south Charlotte.

The bus was carrying 15 students. Fourteen of them were taken to the hospital with injuries. One student refused to be transported, according to CMS.

The bus driver was also confirmed to have suffered injuries, officials said. None of the students’ injuries were life-threatening.

Images from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the bus.

Emergency officials reported that 17 people in total were hurt. One person had life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries.

Portion of Park South Dr. closed after crash downs utility lines

Total hospital transport breakdown:

  • One student refused to be taken to the hospital
  • Two adults were transported to CMC Main in Uptown Charlotte
  • Eight students were transported to CMC Main
  • Six students were transported to Novant Presbyterian

Atrium Health officials said that none of the students or adult patients had been discharged from CMC Main or the Levine Children’s Hospital as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WATE

Two people reported missing during Pigeon Forge vacation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people who went to Sevier County on vacation are now considered missing, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Investigators are asking the public’s help to locate Jonathan Harris, 38, and Ashten Roy, 36. The two were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area on Wednesday, May 11.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Wjzy#Cms#Cmc Main
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Facing Multiple Charges After ‘Serious’ Gastonia Crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Bessemer City woman is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police officers, along with fire and rescue personnel, responded to Highway 321 near Roechling Street around 2 p.m. after a...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

Man dies after shooting in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man died after a shooting in west Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers said they responded along with MEDIC around 5:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue near Tuckaseegee Road to an assault with a deadly weapon call. [ALSO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police ID 29-year-old as man killed in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in south Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight on May 8 near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Paige Jr. suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
WATE

WATE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy