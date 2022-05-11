ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. House may fine Kevin Reeves $5K over the Ronald Greene case.

By SAM KARLIN, The Advocate
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. - Kevin Reeves, who led Louisiana State Police at the time of the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene in police custody and during that episode's troubled aftermath,...

Deadly car wreck on Arthur Way Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened during the evening commute around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Bossier City Police said a pickup truck heading southbound on Arthur Teague crossed over the median and hit a northbound vehicle head on. The southbound vehicle rolled...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Former Red River sheriff's deputy arrested

COUSHATTA, La. -- A former Red River Parish sheriff's deputy surrendered Friday to the parish jail, where he was arrested on charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash late last month, state police said in a news release. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, is charged with malfeasance in office and injuring...
COUSHATTA, LA
Arrests Made by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Team in Many, LA

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Malik Quendell Newton, age 24, and Kianna Ezernack, age 23, both of Many, on May 9th, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Newton’s illegal drug sales at Apollo Plaza Apartments in Many for several months. Newton lived with his girlfriend, Ezernack, and her small child in C-Building at the complex.
MANY, LA
Haire convicted in 2020 crossbow slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of slaying a friend with a crossbow in Broadmoor and then dumping the body at a Caddo Parish lakeside park in early 2020 was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court. Daniel Ralph Haire, 27, was found guilty of a lesser included charge of manslaughter...
CADDO PARISH, LA
36th Annual Art Break at Shreveport Convention Center is this Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La.- Artbreak is back May 9-15, 2022, bigger than ever, filling all 95,000 square feet of the Shreveport Convention Center with the annual student showcase of visual, literary, performing, culinary, fashion, lighting design, and film Art that parents and kids have continued to talk about since 1984. In its...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Parish jury convicts man of raping child

BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish convicted a Princeton man Wednesday night of the first-degree rape of a child. The jury was unanimous in its verdict of guilt against Jason Garcia, 36. Garcia sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 6 to 12. After several unsuccessful attempts to report...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Arklatex politics May 13, 2022

In Arklatex politics for May 13, 2022 we hear from former State Senator John Milkovich on the answer to, "what's next?", after the failure of HB813 in the Louisiana House. Louisiana has been called one of the most pro-life states in the country, and Milkovich discuses several "trigger laws" that could take affect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. We also hear from Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on a couple of different topics: protestors outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices; and revisiting the labeling of parents at local school boards as "domestic terrorists." For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
LOUISIANA STATE
Narcotic and firearm busts lead to three arrests in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT. La. - Three people were arrested in Shreveport following several drug and firearm busts. Shreveport police said Stanley Cash was arrested after marijuana and a firearm were seized from a home on the 200 block of Prospect Street on April 26. Cash was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
SHREVEPORT, LA
New software purchased for Natchitoches' emergency services

NATCHITOCHES, La. – New software is being purchased to integrate all of Natchitoches’ emergency services. The city council approved the purchase with the upgrades to take place over a 12-month period. Natchitoches police chief Nikeo Collins said that the upgrades will not only help to solve crime, it...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Louisiana senators reject full-time local control of tax breaks

(The Center Square) – Enshrinement of local control over the Industrial Tax Exemption Program into the state constitution has been voted down by Louisiana senators. The Republican-majority upper chamber of lawmakers on Tuesday voted 21-14 against Senate Bill 151 sponsored by Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Livingston. The legislation aimed to make permanent tweaks to ITEP that Gov. John Bel Edwards implemented through executive order in 2016.
LOUISIANA STATE
Haughton woman killed in Highway 80 crash

HAUGHTON, La. - An elderly woman has died following a crash in Bossier Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Dorothy Hughart, 78, was westbound on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton Tuesday morning when she was hit by another vehicle driven by Yesenia Martinez, 40. Authorities say Martinez failed to yield...
HAUGHTON, LA
BPSO Attempting To Locate Missing Person UPDATE

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is currently attempting to locate Suzie L. Goodeaux of East Beauregard. Goodeaux was was last seen in the 1200 block of Joe Gray Rd.in the Dry Creek area at approximately 6:00pm last night. She was wearing grey pants/grey shirt, and is believed to be on foot. She is fifty-three years of age and approximately 5ft tall/100lbs.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest in unsolved murder of Tyrone Sumlin

MINDEN, La. - KTBS reported Tuesday on police in Minden renewing their efforts in the unsolved murder case of Tyrone Sumlin. After the story aired, investigators said someone called and offered $10,000 as reward money for an arrest in the case. Police say the reward pot is still growing as people continue to call wanting to put money toward the reward.
MINDEN, LA
Push to aid special education students with classroom cameras nears finish line

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Senate-passed bill aimed at paving the way for cameras in the classrooms of Louisiana's most affected special education students neared final approval Wednesday when it was endorsed by the House Education Committee. The measure, Senate Bill 45, cleared the committee without objection after several mothers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
corbett john J.jpg

CPSO Arrests Sex Offender for Violating Requirements - Unlawful Presence. On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies made contact with John …
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CPSO Makes Arrest in Fatal Hit and Run in Moss Bluff

On Friday, May 6, about 10:40 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Joe Miller Road and Highway 171 in Moss Bluff in reference to a man unresponsive in the ditch. The investigation determined that Brian A . Matte 62 of Lake Charles was traveling eastbound on a bicycle on Joe Miller Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle from behind. Matte was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Minden cold case gets new life with reward offer

MINDEN, La. -- A Minden murder that's gone unsolved since 2017 is getting renewed interest thanks, in part, to a KTBS report that aired Tuesday night. An anonymous Minden business owner has given $10,000 toward a reward for information in the shooting death of Tyrone Sumlin. Minden police hope that will prompt someone to come forward to crack the case.
MINDEN, LA
Contaminated soil cleanup continues in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Cleanup and soil mitigation has been ongoing since February at the site of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treating facility located on the south side of Green Street at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City, and work is expected to continue through August. District 9 Bossier Parish Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

