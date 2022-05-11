ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog found tied to fire hydrant in Wisconsin soon up for adoption

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cora Seibt
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8aky_0fab75If00

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) — A dog recently found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will be available for adoption soon, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

In a heartfelt Facebook post , the animal shelter confirmed it has been in contact with the previous owner of the dog, whose name is Baby Girl, and is honoring the former owner’s wishes to find the pup a new home.

“We passed along supportive resources that have been offered to her from this generous community. She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” wrote the shelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3VYV_0fab75If00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxCp5_0fab75If00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fx7NR_0fab75If00

Can you adopt Baby Girl yet?

In the same post, the humane society wrote that Baby Girl is expected to go up for adoption before the weekend of May 14 at the WHS Green Bay Campus. However, WHS added that Baby Girl will need a special family that can support her costly medical needs.

The animal shelter’s veterinary team has determined Baby Girl has diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes), which impacts her blood sugar and causes it to elevate.

The team currently has Baby Girl on a management plan and said she is responding well to treatment.

What Baby Girl’s new family will need

Baby Girl’s medical care will be a lifelong commitment, and her new family will need to work with a veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet and at-home insulin injections.

WHS explained that diabetes mellitus is an expensive disease to manage and requires a monthly purchase of insulin and potentially other medical supplies. The shelter estimates this could be hundreds of dollars a month (depending on a veterinarian’s assessment and the cost of supplies in your area).

Baby Girl will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, bloodwork, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics.

“While diabetes can be costly and tough to manage, we know there is a loving adopter out there for this special girl!” the shelter wrote.

When Baby Girl is adopted, WHS explained, it will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor to the new family.

Answering some questions

WHS has explained it will allow adopters from out of state, but it is not able to transport animals to adopters. The shelter also said it does not accept holds on animals.

In addition, WHS recommended that Baby Girl would do best in a home without cats or small animals.

What to do next

If you are looking to adopt this “wonderful goofball with a heart of gold,” WHS staff asks you to check the Wisconsin Humane Society website daily.

Once you see she is listed as available for adoption, you can stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street during adoption hours (Tues-Fri: 2-6 p.m., Sat: 12-5 p.m.)

It is first-come-first-serve and wait times may vary depending on how many people want to meet with adoption counselors.

“The international response to this pup’s story has been overwhelming, and the outpouring of kindness for her previous owner has truly filled our hearts to the brim,” the shelter wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Maternal Cat 'Adopts' Rejected Newborn Sphynx — and Now They're Both Looking for Forever Homes

There truly is nothing like a mother's love — even when it comes to cats. In March, a newborn sphynx kitten named Cleopatra was relinquished to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after its mother seemingly rejected it; the animal's siblings had died and according to reps for the animal center, the cat's owner was "desperate." Staff began bottle-feeding the baby back to health, but knew the love of another cat was what this little one truly needed.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pet Vet (5/4/2022)

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The question for our Pet Vet on call: Why do cats respond to catnip?. According to Dr. Eva Dudek of Parsons Pet Hospital:. “Catnip is a herb in the mint family. Cats respond to a compound called nepetalactone. This compound can either energize or mellow your cat. Catnip is an excellent herb to try outside, It also attracts butterflies.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fire Hydrant#Diabetes Mellitus#Wfrv#Whs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Lets Cat Brother Ride On Him When They Go Hiking | The Dodo

Dog does the sweetest thing for his cat brother when he gets tired from their hike 💕. You can keep up with Henry and Baloo and all of their adventures together on Instagram, @henrythecoloradodog: https://thedo.do/henrybaloo. For information on the Henry & Baloo Foundation visit: http://thedo.do/henryandbaloofoundation.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy