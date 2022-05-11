Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
What movies are people watching on Netflix right now?Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 2:
10. "365 Days"Hours watched: 6,290,000
9. "Marmaduke"Hours watched: 7,010,000
8. "Men in Black: International"Hours watched: 7,370,000
7. "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes"Hours watched: 7,590,000
6. "U.S. Marshals"Hours watched: 8,080,000
5. "The Gentlemen"Hours watched: 8,610,000
4. "Along for the Ride"Hours watched: 10,840,000
3. "Silverton Siege"Hours watched: 11,150,000
2. "Sonic the Hedgehog"Hours watched: 17,150,000
1. "365 Days: This Day"Hours watched: 27,530,000 Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix from last week
1
1
Comments / 0