ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTU4k_0fab6hWh00

What movies are people watching on Netflix right now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fn3ZV_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 2:

10. "365 Days"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lOvo_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 6,290,000

9. "Marmaduke"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouNuO_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 7,010,000

8. "Men in Black: International"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUgp9_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 7,370,000

7. "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mr383_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 7,590,000

6. "U.S. Marshals"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEWna_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 8,080,000

5. "The Gentlemen"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320V8K_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 8,610,000

4. "Along for the Ride"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qcir_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 10,840,000

3. "Silverton Siege"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgV7A_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 11,150,000

2. "Sonic the Hedgehog"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYMUv_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 17,150,000

1. "365 Days: This Day"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0hzU_0fab6hWh00 Netflix

Hours watched: 27,530,000 Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix from last week

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Canceled by Netflix: All the shows canceled by the streamer in 2022

Netflix's trigger finger has been very active in 2022, with the number of shows canceled by Netflix mounting up as the year goes on. As it was recently confirmed that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers since the beginning of 2022, a drop which has seen $50 billion fall off the company's value, we can expect to see the service tightening its belt even further, with more shows joining the seven shows it has, thus far, canceled in 2022.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unheard Tapes#U S Marshals#Silverton Siege
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNET

New 'Avatar 2' Trailer Gives Us Our First Glimpse at Sully's Kids

Remember Avatar? The biggest movie of all time? A trailer for James Cameron's sequel finally revealed the first proper look at the long-awaited Avatar 2: The Way Of Water. Except, it isn't available online yet. The trailer debuted at movie industry event CinemaCon last week and is playing before screenings of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Friday -- it'll likely be released online sometime down the road.
MOVIES
The Verge

Disney Plus added almost 8 million new subscribers as Netflix struggles

Disney added 7.9 million new subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service during the first three months of 2022, the company announced in its Q2 earnings report on Wednesday. That brings the total to around 87.6 million worldwide, excluding the 50.1 million people subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar internationally. In the US and Canada alone, Disney Plus now has 7.1 million more subscribers than it did a year ago, with 44.4 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Why is Netflix Losing Subscribers?

The growth of streaming platforms and the slow migration of audiences away from traditional television and into the “watch what you want, when you want” model was the primary story of the entertainment industry in the ’10s, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report was the main character.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy