Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix from last week

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago

The best of the best series

Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 2:

10. "Meltdown: Three Mile Island: Season 1"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOU4O_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 10,850,000

9. "Blood Sisters"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJNFs_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 11,070,000

8. "Bullsh*t The Gameshow: Season 1"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hjk5o_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 11,850,000

7. "Ozark: Season 1"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHuX5_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 13,640,000

6." Heartstopper: Season 1"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXLyF_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 14,970,000

5. "Anatomy of a Scandal"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EshIg_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 15,340,000

4. "Selling Sunset: Season 5"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Eyt6_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 17,410,000

3. "Bridgerton: Season 2"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVqsJ_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 21,240,000

2. "Grace and Frankie: Season 7"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbFeT_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 23,180,000

1. "Ozark: Season 4"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yl9lx_0fab6ZPl00 Netflix

Hours watched: 102,120,000

