Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix from last week
The best of the best seriesAlways the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 2:
10. "Meltdown: Three Mile Island: Season 1"Hours watched: 10,850,000
9. "Blood Sisters"Hours watched: 11,070,000
8. "Bullsh*t The Gameshow: Season 1"Hours watched: 11,850,000
7. "Ozark: Season 1"Hours watched: 13,640,000
6." Heartstopper: Season 1"Hours watched: 14,970,000
5. "Anatomy of a Scandal"Hours watched: 15,340,000
4. "Selling Sunset: Season 5"Hours watched: 17,410,000
3. "Bridgerton: Season 2"Hours watched: 21,240,000
2. "Grace and Frankie: Season 7"Hours watched: 23,180,000
1. "Ozark: Season 4"Hours watched: 102,120,000 Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
1
1
Comments / 0