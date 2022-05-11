ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Why SEC softball top teams can't rely on one pitcher in postseason tournaments

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Traditionally in college softball, pitchers shoulder a heavy load in the postseason. Many teams still rely heavily on their ace once tournaments begin, but some SEC teams have begun to rely more on their pitching staff.

The night before the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Courtney Deifel will have her eye on Georgia vs. Ole Miss. The coach of No. 1 seeded Arkansas (41-9) has seen both teams rely on their pitching staffs this year, making preparation more challenging in the single-elimination tournament.

“It's kind of interesting trying to pinpoint who we would get,” Deifel said. “(Madison) Kerpics is more of Georgia’s ace, but are they gonna go with her tomorrow night? Would they go with her again (Thursday)?”

Deifel has two aces at her disposal, senior Mary Haff and junior Chenise Delce, who transferred to Arkansas from Tulsa last summer. The two right-handers have split time almost evenly all season and Deifel feels like they’re in a good spot with the pair.

“As much as teams have relied on staffs more this year, I think when you get to this point, you're going to ride your top pitchers,” Deifel said. “If you have two that are considered aces, I think you're in a really good spot.”

BAMA WINS SERIES: Alabama softball wins series over Missouri behind three Montana Fouts appearances

LADY VOLS SENIORS: Five-year starters Amanda Ayala, Ashley Morgan shine in Tennessee softball's sweep vs. Auburn

RAZORBACKS SEC CHAMPS: Arkansas softball clinches second straight SEC regular-season title

Because of their even load, Deifel said the two are relatively  fresh going into the postseason and “feel like they’ve got a lot in the tank still.”

“I just think that they complement each other so well and more than anything, they've had each other's backs really well,” Deifel said. “Chenise has been so great for us and this past weekend, she had a little hiccup and Mary picked it up big time, had her back and that's what it's all about. And I know Chenise has done that for her throughout the year and off and on.”

How many innings can Montana Fouts pitch for Alabama?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7wDf_0fab5aSF00

No. 2 seeded Alabama (41-10) has relied heavily on senior ace Montana Fouts, though as of late that’s more due to junior Lexi Kilfoyl sidelined with an injury. But Alabama coach Patrick Murphy wants Kilfoyl and sophomore Jaala Torrence rotating in with Fouts and Alex Salter because of how much teams have seen Fouts the last four seasons.

Murphy said he worries about pitching Fouts too much sometimes. As a junior, Fouts pitched in all but three games of Alabama’s postseason run to the SEC Tournament title and the Women's College World Series semifinal. She threw 980 pitches in both tournaments last season and threw 308 in three games last week against Missouri.

“I don't want to pitch her too much,” Murphy said. “But then with her, it's almost like she's Monica Abbott, the bionic woman out there. She can keep going and seems like she gets better if she throws more. So I hope that's the case.”

Will Ashley Rogers be ready for postseason?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jr7wq_0fab5aSF00

No. 3 seeded Tennessee (38-15) is another team that may potentially rely more on two pitchers in the postseason with senior ace Ashley Rogers battling injuries all season. Rogers pitched in all but one game in the 2021 postseason but has been sidelined for stretches this season and has only pitched three complete games since returning to the circle on April 20.

The Lady Vols had three different starters in the last SEC series of the season. Erin Edmoundson, who has been Tennessee’s main starter, Ryleigh White and Rogers each started a game in the sweep of Auburn. All three pitched complete games, except White being relieved for the last two outs of the game.

Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said “it’s huge” for her to have both Rogers and Edmoundson ready for the postseason.

“I mean, we didn't have Rogers when we started at SEC play at Mizzou,” Weekly said. “This might be the first time we've had them in a back-to-back situation where we've got such quality performances out of both of them and wins over such a good offense like Auburn. So I think that's a really good sign for us heading into postseason play.”

Cora Hall: Covering UT women's athletics

Twitter | cora.hall@knoxnews.com
For exclusive sports content and premium perks, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why SEC softball top teams can't rely on one pitcher in postseason tournaments

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trey Lipscomb launches 20th home run for Tennessee, a historic feat

Trey Lipscomb is a big-time power hitter on a team full of them for Tennessee. On Thursday against Georgia, Lipscomb launched his latest home run to open the scoring in the second inning in Knoxville, and become the first Vol to hit 20 home runs in a season since Cody Hawn did so in 2009. He is the sixth Vol with a 20-homer season in program history and is now 4 home runs away from tying Sonny Cortez’s season-record 24 homers in the 1998 season, according to Tennessee Stats and Info.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Big Man Transferring To ACC For Final Collegiate Seasons

Former Tennessee basketball power forward D.J. Burns is headed back to the power five, announcing that he is transferring to North Carolina State. Once upon a time, Burns was the first four-star recruit Rick Barnes signed in his Tennessee tenure. Burns graduated from high school a season early, committing to the Vols over South Carolina and becoming the lone signee in Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Set for the Elite 11 in Nashville

Tennessee five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava has been dazzling scouts and fans alike this spring with his play during various 7-on-7 tournaments. In April, Iamaleava and his team flew to Knoxville from California and won the weekend Pylon 7-on-7 tournament held at Knoxville’s Farragut High School. Now, Iamaleava is...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
clarksvillenow.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson Source

Middle Tennessee’s ‘Steamboys’ Expands With New Cleveland Location

After opening four locations across middle Tennessee, Chinese restaurant Steamboys is expanding and bringing their Chinese comfort food to Cleveland, Tennessee. Steam Boys specializes in authentic dumplings, bao and noodle soup. The Steamboys team spent six months in China learning how to make these traditional dishes. Their mission is to offer everyone the opportunity to taste these traditional Chinese dishes.
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
Person
Amanda Ayala
wvlt.tv

Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Glock switch can turn a normal handgun into a weapon that can “fire 1200 rounds in a minute,” according to special agent Ashley Lightner with the ATF. Officials are finding them all over Tennessee. At the Memphis Port of U.S. Customs, officials told WSMV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Plus Magnolia Inn & Suites Opens in Cleveland, Tennessee

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Magnolia Inn & Suites in Cleveland, Tennessee. Located at 107 Interstate Dr. NW in Cleveland, the hotel offers 59 guestrooms and 28 suites and recently completed a $2.2 million renovation. The Best Western Plus Magnolia Inn &...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#College World Series#Sec
wvlt.tv

New program unlocks first home for single mom,grandparent in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded the Tennessee Community’s Assistance Corporation $1 million to build customized homes in Union, Jefferson and Sevier County. The homes are targeted for families searching for affordable homes. Executive Director Kelsey Parks said TCAC is stepping in to build, at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hickory Pit Bar-B-Que is a family-owned and -operated restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the best barbecue spot in the city by local sources, and it is also ranked in USA Today's top 10 barbecue restaurants in the country. The Hickory Pit offers dine-in and carryout options, as well as catering services. Some of the most popular menu items include its famous hickory smoked pork plate and its pecan wood smoked prime rib sandwich. The restaurant also has an extensive beer selection that includes craft brews from several different breweries around the country along with a few international brands. Some of the beers available on tap include SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider, and Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Russian Imperial Stout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville and East Tennessee considered ‘climate haven’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The view of the Smoky Mountains and downtown Knoxville’s attractions aren’t the only things making the city a place people want to live. According to experts, it’s also for the low risk of natural disasters happening. Dr. Rachel Lloyd, who researched climate change...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
WATE

On the Road to Mossback Distillery in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – This week we are On the Road to Jefferson City where we will discover a beautiful, traditional speak-easy hidden away within the Mossback Distillery. For the owners of Mossback Distillery, it has always been a dream of their to bring their passion for making...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy