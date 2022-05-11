ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Robbie Ray Pitchers Mariners Past Phillies 5-4

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched into the sixth inning and had 10 strikeouts, the most by a Seattle pitcher this season, and the Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ray (3-3) gave up two runs on two hits while walking two in 5 2/3...

Yakima, WA
