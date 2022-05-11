Maple Leafs Beat Lightning, Take 3-2 Lead in Playoff Series

The Toronto Maple Leafs have no shortage of motivation heading into Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Leafs are just one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. They are just one win away from silencing the haters who have been beating up on this team for the last five consecutive first-round failures. In case you didn’t know, Toronto last won the Cup in 1967.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO