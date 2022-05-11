ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs Beat Lightning, Take 3-2 Lead in Playoff Series

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 left in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from an early two-goal...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Lightning’s Disappointing Game 5 Loss vs Toronto

In a critical Game 5 matchup, the Tampa Bay Lightning were unable to capitalize on two early first-period goals, eventually falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3. Auston Matthews scored the game-winning goal with just under eight minutes left in the game to give the Leafs a 3-2 advantage in the series.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Matthews not dwelling on Leafs' playoff failures heading into Game 7

Auston Matthews isn't letting the Toronto Maple Leafs' long list of playoff disappointments get to him after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced a Game 7 with a 4-3 overtime victory Thursday. "What's in the past is in the past, man," Matthews said after the loss, according to The Athletic's Jonas...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Getting Bulletin Board Material From Jon Cooper

The Toronto Maple Leafs have no shortage of motivation heading into Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Leafs are just one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. They are just one win away from silencing the haters who have been beating up on this team for the last five consecutive first-round failures. In case you didn’t know, Toronto last won the Cup in 1967.
NHL
Reuters

Lightning's OT win pushes Maple Leafs to Game 7

Brayden Point scored at 18:04 overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Thursday night to force a seventh game in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Point, who also had an assist, scored his second goal of the best-of-seven series when he knocked in...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Game #6 Recap: Leafs face elimination in seven once again

It was never going to be this easy. It was always going seven. And it was always going to be heartbreaking as the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way (though legitimately or not- don’t worry, we’ll get to that,) to stave off elimination and force yet another Game 7 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Capitals

LINE: Panthers -187, Capitals +156; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 5-3 in the last matchup. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-3 Game 6 Overtime Loss to the Lightning

By now, after the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-3 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning, you’ve heard all the history of the team’s difficult seasons. In the Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner era, last night was the eighth time in a row they’ve not been able to close out a seven-game series.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

The Calder Trophy is Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider’s to lose

While it was another season of failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings, one amazing part of their season has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, whom GM Steve Yzerman took with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. And while fans and pundits were a bit confused at the time, any doubts were immediately put to rest thanks to his impressive 1st season in the world’s best league.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

AUSTON MATTHEWS & JOHN TAVARES SPEAK AFTER GAME 6 OT DEFEAT

After a hard fought Game 6, the Leafs were left frustrated yet stoic. In the post game remarks regarding the Leafs' mindset going into Game 7 Auston Matthews didn't mince words. If anyone feels the pressure to win, it's AM34:. That's exactly right, and if they want to slay the...
NHL
