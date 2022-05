After years of bad news and depressing “sorry-we’re-dropping-your-APY” emails, America’s savers may be finally catching a break. The online bank Ally wrote an email to customers Tuesday to announce it’s raising the annual percentage yield, or APY, on its high-yield savings accounts from 0.5% to 0.6% for all balance tiers. This is notable because it’s the first time Ally has changed the interest rate since December 2020 — and the first time it has increased the APY since January 2019.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO