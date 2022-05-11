ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Harden, Harris Explain Sixers' Struggles in Game 5 vs. Heat

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Af3SJ_0fab1yXH00

A Game 5 win on the road for the Philadelphia 76ers would put them out in front of the Miami Heat for the first time in their second-round series. After dropping two-straight games to open up the series, the Sixers picked up back-to-back key wins to keep the Heat on their heels.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers knew the Heat would battle back with a significant punch on their home court. However, it was clear the Sixers were unprepared for what was coming to them when Game 5 tipped off.

"Our energy was not there from the start," said Sixers forward Tobias Harris. "They made a bunch of plays that we were not able to go back at. From the start of it, we did not get that type of rhythm we wanted during the course of the game."

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the first quarter, the Sixers turned the ball over four times and scored just 19 points. While they put up 25 points in the second quarter and won the turnover battle, they shot poorly from the field as they knocked down just seven of their 20 shots.

At halftime, the Sixers’ deficit wasn’t significant enough to begin waiving the white flag. However, their lack of execution from the start of the second half to the beginning of the fourth quarter put the Sixers on the path to a blowout.

“They were physical,” said Sixers’ guard, James Harden. “We missed shots, and they got off to a good start. We cannot allow that to happen. It’s difficult to come back and fight your way back. We were not engaged defensively, and that slowed down our offense. We have to be engaged and locked in. It’s not good enough just to play hard. You have to be able to think possession by possession."

It was clear midway through the fourth quarter that the Sixers didn’t have a chance to form a comeback. Therefore, both teams subbed out their primary starters to avoid any unnecessary injuries in a game that was out of reach for the visiting team.

“It is disappointing and a tough loss,” Harris finished. “We have to get back on track. It is unfortunate we had that type of start to the game. We have to go back home and be ready. This is a bad loss for us.”

The Sixers and the Heat will meet in South Philly once again on Thursday night for Game 6. If the 76ers fail to correct their mistakes, Thursday’s game could become their postseason finale. However, if all goes well for them, they could bounce back and force a Game 7. f

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

More Sixers News:

Doc Rivers Sounds Off After Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers highlights several factors that played into his team’s struggles in Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Joel Embiid Reacts to MVP Loss: Despite coming up short in the NBA MVP race for the second season in a row, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn’t have any hard feelings over the results. After Game 5, the veteran big man congratulated Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for winning the award once again. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba Mvp#The Miami Heat
The Spun

Jeanie Buss Made Her Feelings On Kurt Rambis Very Clear

During a recent interview with Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss commented on the future of the franchise. The Lakers are entering such a pivotal offseason since there are concerns surrounding their roster and coaching staff. A huge knock on the Lakers has been their lack...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Hall Of Famer Has Died At 73

Late Tuesday night, the basketball world was in mourning after the passing of a former legend of the game. Bob Lanier, an eight-time All-Star for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, passed away on Tuesday, according to a statement from the NBA. He was 73 years old. NBA commissioner Adam...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy