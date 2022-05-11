ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, IA

Ken Lawless

Cover picture for the articleKen Lawless will celebrate his 75th birthday on May 20. His family is...

Lee Priebe

Lee E. Priebe, 84, of Hawkeye, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Alpha United Methodist Church with Mona Christie, Lay Speaker officiating. Burial followed at the Alpha Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made in Lee’s name to the Alpha Cemetery. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Lee’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
ALPHA, IA
Lloyd Pattison

Lloyd Bernard (Scorch) Pattison died peacefully at home in Fayette, surrounded by his family, on May 5, 2022. Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jager officiating. Burial followed at Grandview Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post #339 of Fayette. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 8th at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, Bernard would like you to donate to Maple Crest Manor, 100 Bolger Dr. or Upper Iowa University’s UIU Fund, PO Box 1857, both Fayette, Iowa 52142. Becker and Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Bernard’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
FAYETTE, IA
North Fayette Valley graduation is Sunday, May 15

North Fayette Valley School’s 2022 Commencement is Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m., at the High School Gym in West Union. This year’s class motto is "I don't know about you, but I'm feelin' the Class of 22." The class song is “I'll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana....
FAYETTE, IA

