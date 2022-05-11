Ken Lawless

Lee E. Priebe, 84, of Hawkeye, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Alpha United Methodist Church with Mona Christie, Lay Speaker officiating. Burial followed at the Alpha Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made in Lee’s name to the Alpha Cemetery. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Lee’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
