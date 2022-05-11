Ken Lawless

Lloyd Bernard (Scorch) Pattison died peacefully at home in Fayette, surrounded by his family, on May 5, 2022. Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jager officiating. Burial followed at Grandview Cemetery with military rites provided by American Legion Post #339 of Fayette. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 8th at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, Bernard would like you to donate to Maple Crest Manor, 100 Bolger Dr. or Upper Iowa University’s UIU Fund, PO Box 1857, both Fayette, Iowa 52142. Becker and Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Bernard’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

