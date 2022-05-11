ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

End of an Era: Apple discontinues its last iPod model

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUQg9_0fab0jVP00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CNN — Apple announced it would discontinue production of the last iPod model it still sells, effectively bringing an end to the iconic product line that helped usher in a new era for the music industry and the tech giant.

Apple said customers can continue to purchase an iPod Touch device “while supplies last.” The company also noted that customers can now listen to their favorite songs from a range of other Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impact more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement. “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on,” Joswiak added, touting how the music experience ushered in by the iPod has been integrated across “all of our products.”

First introduced by Apple’s co-founder and then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2001, the iPod helped kick off Apple’s tremendous success with handheld devices. The iPod drew customers with its signature scroll wheel and the initial promise of holding “up to 1,000 CD-quality songs” on a device that fits in your pocket. By mid-2007, more than 100 million iPod devices had been sold.

That same year, Apple unveiled the iPhone, which was in many ways the spiritual heir to the iPod Touch. The smartphone, and other Apple devices that followed, eventually made the iPod feel like a relic of the past, long before it was officially discontinued.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple is now selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 models

Apple has added select models of the Apple Watch Series 7 to its Certified Refurbished store. On Monday, Apple refreshed its Certified Refurbished store with eight different configurations of Apple Watch Series 7, the newest version of the Apple Watch. The only case option available is aluminum, so if you're...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Apple Watch series 7 is cheaper than ever at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch and fancy Apple’s latest, greatest wearable, then we have some good news for you...several versions of the newest model of Apple Watch, the series 7, are currently reduced at Amazon. It’s rare to see any discounts at all on current-generation Apple products, and especially so in this case as we aren’t expecting to see the new Apple Watch series 8 until at least September, a whole five months away. But, hey, we’re not complaining.The most affordable model of series 7 we’ve spotted in the sale is the 41mm version with GPS and...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Smartphone#Cnn#Usher#Apple Watch
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
iPad
Apple Insider

Apple boosts trade-in credit until May 31 - a week after it cut them

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On the heels of a near across-the-board trade-in price cut, Apple has increased trade-in values by $10 to $50 for selectiPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the US and UK until May 31.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

iPhone 13 comes out on top in new SellCell value depreciation report

The smartphone reseller SellCell has released a new report tracking the value depreciation of the leading phone models on the market, which sees Apple’s iPhone 13 come out on top by a significant margin. SellCell’s report compares a range of models of the iPhone 13 (including the Mini, Pro,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your Next iPod Could, and Probably Should, be an Apple Watch

News that Apple is finally done with the iPod Touch after its 7th generation has lingered on shelves for years has many Apple fans seriously considering picking one up this week. And while some folks have found themselves debating a trip to the store to pick up one of the last iPods at the Apple Store, I am reminded of just how much I like the iPod I wear on my wrist every day and how much nicer it is for my needs than a big iPod Touch. For a long time now, my iPod has been my Apple Watch, and I think it's something more people should try out for themselves.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

ECG coming soon for Apple Watch users in Mexico with watchOS 8.6

Earlier today, Apple released RC (Release Candidate) builds of iOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6. While the updates bring only minor changes and improvements, Apple has now confirmed that the watchOS 8.6 update enables ECG and other health features for Apple Watch users in Mexico. The ECG...
CELL PHONES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy