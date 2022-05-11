ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

May 11, 2022

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 2 days ago

A day in the country. A night in the city. A session with hawks. Time with songbirds. A musical jaunt back to the 18th century. Some wacky modern art. Queens is everywhere this week. May 12, Your Negro Tour Guide, May 23. The Astoria Performing Arts Center and the Ensemble Theatre...

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Queens Gazette

Local-Express

Daniel Solow, 31, is a New Yorker and a newly minted Forest Hills resident living in Parker Towers. He is presently in a career change as he is starting his second semester at Touro College for a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies. He is interested in working with underrepresented communities to treat chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Daniel worked as a nurse aide at the New York Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Astoria, where he provided care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Star Journal May 1950

Get into a conversation with a long time Queens resident and you’re likely to discover a subscriber of the Long Island Star-Journal, a daily paper that informed the community about local and world news from its beginning in 1870 until it folded in 1968. Welcome to May 1950!. Queens...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Drumming Up Enthusiasm

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition’s 8th annual “Celebrate Astoria! International Cultural Festival,” supported by Council Member Tiffany Cabán, returned to the Street Fair on Steinway Street on Sunday, May 1st. It was an amazing community celebration that brought together thousands from near and far to the heart of Astoria on a beautiful spring day. Participating in the festivities were Central Astoria LDC President George Stamatiades and Executive Vice President Tony Barsamian.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Community News

Settlement Reached in Used Car Dealership Fraud Charges. The owner of two used car dealerships in Woodside has agreed to pay a series of hefty fines to customers and surrender its dealership licenses for two years, in settlement of charges that it bilked buyers out of thousands of dollars through illegal fees.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Steinway Sale Days Are Back!

The Steinway Street Sale Days has been an institution in Astoria for generations and it goes back to the days of yore, when having a special sale brought people out from every neighborhood. We at the Gazette – from our inception 40 years ago – have always stressed “shop local” in every Queens neighborhood. While access to special sales is more common than in the 50’s and 60’s when having special sales brought customers out in droves, it’s still important to highlight all our local shopping districts, such as Steinway, Broadway, Ditmars, 30th Avenue, 82nd Street, Sunnyside/Woodside, Liberty Ave., Bell Blvd – nearly every neighborhood has one or more.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (May 12 to May 18)

A day in the country. A night in the city. A session with hawks. Time with songbirds. A musical jaunt back to the 18th century. Some wacky modern art. Queens is everywhere this week. May 12, Your Negro Tour Guide, May 23. The Astoria Performing Arts Center and the Ensemble...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Floating Hospital’s Summer Gala Event Returns

The Floating Hospital’s summer gala was a flagship fundraising event for many years. Like so many other events, the gala was paused for the past two years. Now, the charitable healthcare provider headquartered in Long Island City is excited to return with its Summer of Love benefit. Taking place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Queens Chamber Announces New Executive Committee

This week, the Queens Chamber of Commerce announced the results of its Annual Meeting & Election of Officers and Directors. Howard Graf, Partner, Graf & Lewent Architects was elected Board Chair; Richard Dzwlewicz, SVP/Regional Vice President, TD Bank, was elected Vice Chair; and Michelle Stoddart, Vice President Community Development for Resorts World Casino New York City was named as Associate Secretary. Thomas J. Santucci, who served as Board Chair, will transition to the role of Immediate Past Chair and continue to serve on the Executive Committee.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Reyes
Person
Ray Jenkins
Western Queens Gazette

2022 Queensboro Dance Festival Announces Lineup

The Queensboro Dance Festival tour is back in action this summer, presenting 26 Queens-based dance companies and kicking off June 4 through October 2, with over 30 performances and classes across Queens. The festival is also a lead community partner in two major arts initiatives new this year, Queens Rising and TurnOut NYC.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

HANAC Celebrates 50th Anniversary

HANAC has been part of my life for 50 years. Celebrating this anniversary brings back many memories of its extraordinary growth from a small grass roots organization into a citywide, multifaceted social service agency, as well as memories of its founder, my husband, George Douris. Although HANAC was founded in...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Letters To The Editor

Let us all wish a Happy 188th Anniversary to the Long Island Rail Road. On April 24, 1834, the Long Island Rail Road was officially chartered by the State of New York. In 1900, the Pennsylvania Railroad bought a controlling interest as part of its plan for direct access to Manhattan which began on September 8, 1910. The Pennsylvania Railroad subsidized the LIRR into the late 1940’s. This provided the financial basis for support of expansion and upgrades to service and infrastructure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Fundraiser Held At Trattoria L’incontro

The Federation of Italian American Organizations of Queens (FIAOQ) held a fundraiser at Trattoria L’incontro. Participants included Luca Di Ciero; Rocco Sacramone, owner of Trattoria L’incontro; Deputy Inspector Ray Jenkins, Commanding Officer of the 114th Precinct; Joe Di Pietro, President of FIAOQ; Tony Meloni; Angie Markham, Executive Director of FIAOQ; George Delis, event organizer; and Rafael Reyes. “A huge thank you to all who attended and participated in our fundraiser,” said FIAOQ President Di Pietro.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Queens County Farm Museum#Nys#Assembly#Church Community Hall
Western Queens Gazette

Dutch Kills Civic Association Meeting Notice

The Dutch Kills Civic Association (DKCA) Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 pm at St. Patrick’s Church Community Hall (39-38 29th St, Queens, NY 11101). Moment of reflection in Memory of fallen FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein. Treasurer’s Report. Dutch Kills Chairman’s Report. Briefing...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Luke Adams Art Prizes Awarded

Three artwork winners out of 28 finalists were chosen for 2022’s Luke Adams Art Prizes, and all 28 were first presented at Woodside’s Copper Kettle bar/restaurant in late April, in the SunnysideArtists Spring Juried Competition, the theme being Self-Portrait. The exhibition continues there until May 31. SunnysideArtists President Manny Gomez said, “We are so pleased with the variation of interpretation. We had 68 entries, and it was difficult to narrow them down to 28 finalists.”
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Open Call for Group Exhibition ‘Pink Flamingo: Clubs in Flux’

NYC nightclubs have always been a hotbed of creativity and have nurtured the early careers of countless talented musicians. These clubs have fostered powerful music scenes over the years, and many of them evolved into sacred spaces for dedicated local communities. However, all good things must come to an end, and as rapidly as nightclubs pop up in NYC they also shut their doors, due to gentrification, restrictive city laws and ordinances around nightlife, lack of money and support, senseless tragedies, and many other reasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

From The Secret Theatre

Hi Everyone, Matilda Jr is a hit! The Secret Theatre opened Matilda Jr on April 28th to a sold-out crowd at every show. This is their first show where they have combined some of their juniors with the senior musical theatre groups and they have also included a few new faces to their cast. Kaila Wooten, Rosie Green, and Julia Mechner have been incredibly committed to the show and to their young actors. They are very pleased with the results. It’s probably their largest cast ever. They are also very grateful to various parents that have stepped in to either help with the door, concessions, and backstage. Thank you. There are very few tickets left but you can try this link: www.eventbrite.com/e/matilda-jr-tickets-296034646597. If you are unsuccessful and cannot find tickets please send an email to Tasnim at sta@secrettheatre.com who may be able to help you.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Western Queens Gazette

Italian Charities of America Upcoming Events

Pasta Night in Memory of Joe Caruso – Saturday, May 21st. Save the date for a very special dance. “Join us for this very special night of dancing and food in memory of our friend Joe. Many have danced the night away with Joe and we all enjoyed his food especially his delicious pasta dishes served at so many of our dances!”
THEATER & DANCE
Western Queens Gazette

Sands of Persia

You will feel like a Persian Princess or Prince at the new Sands of Persia café and hookah lounge in Astoria. This lush, Middle Eastern-style Lounge is reminiscent of a palace with plush velvet chairs in sultry shades of lavender and gray, centered around low tables for sipping exotic teas, coffees, juices, and sampling fine desserts. Gracious owner and entrepreneur Abhi Malhotra welcomes guests seven nights a week for light meals and fun in his luxurious establishment.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

FDNY: e-Bike Battery Explosions Fueled Astoria Bike Shop Blaze

A lithium battery inside at least one e-bike was to blame for a two-alarm blaze that tore through an Astoria bicycle shop on Monday afternoon, fire officials said. FDNY officials said 25 units and 106 firefighters responded to the blaze that started at about 2 p.m. on the first floor of a three-story brick building at 30-05 41st Street. The blaze was quickly upgraded to two-alarms, forcing residents to flee their apartments on the second and third floors,
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Queens Gazette

This Week in Flushing Meadows Corona Park: Things To Do Through June 5

Grab your workout gear for a free class. All levels welcome. Weather permitting. Yoga at the Unisphere, Saturdays, 8:30am to 10:30am. Grab your workout gear and yoga mat for a free class. All levels welcome. Weather permitting. For details visit allianceforfmcp.org/events. Queens Night Market, NY Hall of Science area, 5pm...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy