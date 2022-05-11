May 11, 2022

The Steinway Street Sale Days has been an institution in Astoria for generations and it goes back to the days of yore, when having a special sale brought people out from every neighborhood. We at the Gazette – from our inception 40 years ago – have always stressed “shop local” in every Queens neighborhood. While access to special sales is more common than in the 50’s and 60’s when having special sales brought customers out in droves, it’s still important to highlight all our local shopping districts, such as Steinway, Broadway, Ditmars, 30th Avenue, 82nd Street, Sunnyside/Woodside, Liberty Ave., Bell Blvd – nearly every neighborhood has one or more.
