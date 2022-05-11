May 11, 2022

Hi Everyone, Matilda Jr is a hit! The Secret Theatre opened Matilda Jr on April 28th to a sold-out crowd at every show. This is their first show where they have combined some of their juniors with the senior musical theatre groups and they have also included a few new faces to their cast. Kaila Wooten, Rosie Green, and Julia Mechner have been incredibly committed to the show and to their young actors. They are very pleased with the results. It’s probably their largest cast ever. They are also very grateful to various parents that have stepped in to either help with the door, concessions, and backstage. Thank you. There are very few tickets left but you can try this link: www.eventbrite.com/e/matilda-jr-tickets-296034646597. If you are unsuccessful and cannot find tickets please send an email to Tasnim at sta@secrettheatre.com who may be able to help you.

QUEENS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO