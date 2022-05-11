Martin Freeman Opened Up About Filming "Black Panther" Without Chadwick Boseman And It Sounded Pretty Sad

Related
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Insisted’ on Vacation Despite Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Backlash
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public
Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Justin Timberlake joins wife, Jessica Biel, in ‘Candy’ episode
Viewers tuning in to Thursday's episode of “Candy,” starring Jessica Biel, may recognize a familiar face: Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake.
Johnny Depp says he planned for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Jack Sparrow to get a 'proper goodbye' before he was kicked out of the franchise
Depp said he discovered Disney would not recast him in "Pirates" days after Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed article was published.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0