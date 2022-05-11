ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Freeman Opened Up About Filming "Black Panther" Without Chadwick Boseman And It Sounded Pretty Sad

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Filming Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman just wasn't the same — and Martin Freeman can attest to that.

Matt Kennedy /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

The actor, who plays Everett Ross in films, says that even though he was "in and out of it quite quickly," the experience filming the recent sequel was "strange and sad."

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Martin explained that, despite there being "scores and scores of people on set" who were united to make the film, there was still obviously someone missing.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty

"There's also no question that, at the heart of it, there's quite a gap now, and you felt it," Martin shared in an interview with Collider .

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

He later added, "Of course, it was odd with Chadwick not being there. There's no way around that. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad."

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Martin noted that he didn't even think that another movie would be made after Chadwick's passing, but he realized "there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters."

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

He also commended director Ryan Coogler for making the best of the situation and allowing the actors to still have fun on set.

Matt Kennedy / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

"With full respect to Ryan Coogler and everybody else, who's sweating and bleeding to get this thing done properly, it was fun. It was enjoyable," Martin said.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty

And overall, Martin believes they made a film that people will love, despite Chadwick's overwhelming absence.

Matt Kennedy / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

"I think, and I hope that we've made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot," Martin concluded.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

You can read all that Martin had to say here .

