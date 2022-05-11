Lawrence County Commissioners host first meeting of May

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners met for the first time this month Tuesday morning at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

County attorney Dave Smith began proceedings by providing an update on Brad Hawkins' petition to vacate a right-of-way on Old State Road 37. Smith confirmed that Hawkins submitted a petition to the auditor's office. The next steps involve advertising the petition and hosting a public hearing before any voting can happen.

"Since the time of the last meeting, a petition to vacate the right-of-way was submitted to the auditor's office for inclusion on the agenda today," Smith said. "A petition generally sets forth statutory requirements for such a request. Before you can act on this, the auditor needs to publish a notice of a public hearing. It's my recommendation that the matter be taken under advisement and set for the May 24 hearing."

In other business, Commissioner Rodney Fish announced that Knotting Hill Drive now meets the standards to be recognized as a county road. The motion passed unanimously.

Department reports

Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer shared that active shooter drills were recently performed with students in Mitchell. Thirteen drills were completed in two and a half days. Luchauer said the participants will be prepared if such a situation ever arises.

"Those children are going to be very well prepared if they're ever in an active shooter situation," Luchauer said. "I hope nobody ever is but I've learned a lot. It can happen in a blink of an eye."

Interim Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb revealed the department will begin District 2 paving on the first of June. Districts 2 and 3 will follow soon after. Highway crews are busy as always cutting brush and patching roads.

Sheriff Mike Branham revealed the number of inmates currently being housed at the Lawrence County Jail. This includes a total of 132 inmates, representing 73% capacity of the entire jail. This amount features 111 males, 21 females, seven convicted Level 6 felons, eight DOC holds and one parole hold.