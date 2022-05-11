Anna Sorokin's ex-friend Rachel Williams says the fake heiress was actually 'cool as a cucumber' during a tense confrontation in Morocco, unlike what was depicted on 'Inventing Anna'

Rachel DeLoache Williams on the May 11 episode of "Red Table Talk," left; Right, Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin on Netflix's hit show "Inventing Anna." Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch; Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Anna Sorokin's ex-friend Rachel Williams opened up about Sorokin on a new episode of "Red Table Talk."

The former Vanity Fair photo editor spoke about the infamous trip she took to Morocco with Sorokin.

Per Williams, Sorokin was "cool as a cucumber" during a tense conversation with hotel staff.

Anna Sorokin's former friend Rachel DeLoache Williams opened up about her traumatic friendship with the fake heiress during Wednesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."

Sorokin's time in New York was recently the focus of the hit Netflix show "Inventing Anna," starring Julia Garner as Sorokin and Katie Lowes as Williams . But according to the real-life Williams, a key scene on the show — in which Garner's Anna screams at hotel staff in Marrakech for insisting on a working credit card for payment — significantly differed from Sorokin's actual reaction during their real-life trip to Morocco.

"I think the Netflix show has it like, sort of this very dramatic confrontation with a threat of violence, then Anna gets very worked up," Williams said on "Red Table Talk." "But what was actually more alarming was that, in real life, Anna was cool as a cucumber."

Williams noted that the women were actually asked to provide a "functioning card" to hotel managers one morning, but that Sorokin didn't appear to be worried.

"She didn't seem to register the seriousness, the risk," the former Vanity Fair photo editor said. "Normal people have alarm bells going off when you're being told you can't leave somewhere."

Per Williams, Sorokin's unemotional reaction actually made her "more stressed out."

A scene from the ill-fated Morocco trip, as portrayed on "Inventing Anna." Netflix

Sorokin herself weighed in on Williams' appearance on "Red Table Talk" last week, taking to her Instagram stories to criticize the talk show and its guests ahead of Williams' episode airing.

"@jadapinkettsmith is having trauma-porn star Rachel 'Karen-in-chief' on the upcoming trauma & healing episode [of] her @redtabletalk," Sorokin wrote, according to a tweet from Insider's Jacob Shamsian.

Sorokin first rose to fame in 2018, after articles were published by New York Magazine , Vanity Fair , and the New York Post about her attempts to con financial institutions out of money by pretending to be a wealthy German heiress.

In the New York magazine article by journalist Jessica Pressler, which went on to inspire the Netflix series, Williams was revealed to have been a close friend of Sorokin's, before an ill-fated trip to Morocco caused a rift between the two. As is depicted on the show, after Sorokin's credit card failed on the trip, Williams was forced to cover the entire $62,000 bill herself, and Sorokin never made good on her promises to repay Williams.

Williams ultimately went to the police and helped set up a sting operation where Sorokin was arrested in Los Angeles. A jury convicted Sorokin on charges of theft, larceny, and attempted theft and larceny in May 2019, though the jury acquitted Sorokin of the prosecutors' charge alleging she stole from Williams.

The "fake heiress" was released from a New York jail in February 2021 after serving about three-and-a-half years in prison. Sorokin is now in ICE custody due to immigration issues. She shared her thoughts about the Netflix show as well as her experience behind bars in a February essay for Insider .