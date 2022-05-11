ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Anna Sorokin's ex-friend Rachel Williams says the fake heiress was actually 'cool as a cucumber' during a tense confrontation in Morocco, unlike what was depicted on 'Inventing Anna'

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewHqn_0faaxcKX00
Rachel DeLoache Williams on the May 11 episode of "Red Table Talk," left; Right, Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin on Netflix's hit show "Inventing Anna."

Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch; Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

  • Anna Sorokin's ex-friend Rachel Williams opened up about Sorokin on a new episode of "Red Table Talk."
  • The former Vanity Fair photo editor spoke about the infamous trip she took to Morocco with Sorokin.
  • Per Williams, Sorokin was "cool as a cucumber" during a tense conversation with hotel staff.

Anna Sorokin's former friend Rachel DeLoache Williams opened up about her traumatic friendship with the fake heiress during Wednesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."

Sorokin's time in New York was recently the focus of the hit Netflix show "Inventing Anna," starring Julia Garner as Sorokin and Katie Lowes as Williams . But according to the real-life Williams, a key scene on the show — in which Garner's Anna screams at hotel staff in Marrakech for insisting on a working credit card for payment — significantly differed from Sorokin's actual reaction during their real-life trip to Morocco.

"I think the Netflix show has it like, sort of this very dramatic confrontation with a threat of violence, then Anna gets very worked up," Williams said on "Red Table Talk." "But what was actually more alarming was that, in real life, Anna was cool as a cucumber."

Williams noted that the women were actually asked to provide a "functioning card" to hotel managers one morning, but that Sorokin didn't appear to be worried.

"She didn't seem to register the seriousness, the risk," the former Vanity Fair photo editor said. "Normal people have alarm bells going off when you're being told you can't leave somewhere."

Per Williams, Sorokin's unemotional reaction actually made her "more stressed out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVf10_0faaxcKX00
A scene from the ill-fated Morocco trip, as portrayed on "Inventing Anna."

Netflix

Sorokin herself weighed in on Williams' appearance on "Red Table Talk" last week, taking to her Instagram stories to criticize the talk show and its guests ahead of Williams' episode airing.

"@jadapinkettsmith is having trauma-porn star Rachel 'Karen-in-chief' on the upcoming trauma & healing episode [of] her @redtabletalk," Sorokin wrote, according to a tweet from Insider's Jacob Shamsian.

Sorokin first rose to fame in 2018, after articles were published by New York Magazine , Vanity Fair , and the New York Post about her attempts to con financial institutions out of money by pretending to be a wealthy German heiress.

In the New York magazine article by journalist Jessica Pressler, which went on to inspire the Netflix series, Williams was revealed to have been a close friend of Sorokin's, before an ill-fated trip to Morocco caused a rift between the two. As is depicted on the show, after Sorokin's credit card failed on the trip, Williams was forced to cover the entire $62,000 bill herself, and Sorokin never made good on her promises to repay Williams.

Williams ultimately went to the police and helped set up a sting operation where Sorokin was arrested in Los Angeles. A jury convicted Sorokin on charges of theft, larceny, and attempted theft and larceny in May 2019, though the jury acquitted Sorokin of the prosecutors' charge alleging she stole from Williams.

The "fake heiress" was released from a New York jail in February 2021 after serving about three-and-a-half years in prison. Sorokin is now in ICE custody due to immigration issues. She shared her thoughts about the Netflix show as well as her experience behind bars in a February essay for Insider .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Jes
2d ago

that's because people will never know how to act a part of pure evil and the confidence to sell your soul to wield it.

Reply(4)
4
Related
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Julia Garner’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Make Compared to Anne Delvey

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve watched her in shows like Ozark and Inventing Anna, you may be wondering about Julia Garner’s net worth and how much she makes compared to her characters. Garner, who was born in The Bronx, New York, started acting when she was 15 years old as a way to overcome her shyness. “I had a hard time talking,” she told The Cut in 2017. “That’s why I liked acting. Because I could say other people’s words.” When she was 17, she made her movie debut as Sarah in 2011’s Martha May Marlene. She...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Rachel Williams
Person
Anna Sorokin
Person
Katie Lowes
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Vanity Fair
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Patrick Schwarzenegger calls mom Maria Shriver his ‘everything’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is happy to confess that he’s a total mama’s boy. Schwarzenegger — the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — told Page Six on Tuesday that his family is “extremely close.” “We have Sunday dinners at [Shriver’s] house every week. My mom, she’s my everything,” he told us at the premiere of HBO’s “The Staircase.” He added, “I am a mommy’s boy. My dad would say it too.” As for his father’s kooky menagerie, which includes a donkey named Lulu and a miniature horse, Patrick “loves them.” “He’s in that like three-quarter life, not crisis, but mode, where he’s like,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Insider

Insider

396K+
Followers
27K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy