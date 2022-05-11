ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to Achieve the Dark Academia Look in Your Home

By Felicia Feaster, Katelyn Norwood
HGTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Academia is the latest design trend hitting social media. If...

www.hgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Academia#Romantic Poetry
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $70 Muscle Massage Gun, Men’s Athletic Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There’s a cordless robotic pool cleaner for 19% off, a 5-pack of sweat-resistant men’s athletic shorts for under $30,...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
HGTV

The Best Pregnancy Pillows, Tested by HGTV Editors

Best for Lounging: Leachco Snoogle Original Pregnancy Pillow. Best for Low Back Pain: Boppy Cuddle Pregnancy Pillow. Pregnancy is a journey. From the initial high when you get a positive test result to the wave of lows caused by sickness, fatigue and hormonal fluctuations, there are so many changes in such a short amount of time (that also somehow feels like an eternity?) that it's no wonder pregnant women are emotional and uncomfortable. Anything that will make life easier during these unpredictable nine months is more than welcome.
SHOPPING
HGTV

Planting and Caring for Shasta Daisy

Dress up your garden with the always charming Shasta daisy. This classic bloomer is a cultural icon, and it delivers billows of color in the landscape. Shasta daisies have wild roadside daisies, known as ox-eye daisy, in their heritage. The main difference is that Shasta daisy opens larger flowers—and more of them.
GARDENING
HGTV

12 Fun Portable Barware Finds for Celebrations On the Go

Show off your mixology skills at the upcoming family picnic or on your sun-soaked vacay with our favorite portable barware finds. These travel-ready bartending essentials bring the celebration to any occasion with temperature-regulating design and lightweight materials. We've got your back with must-know tools of the trade whether you order an Aperol spritz or beer on tap.
SHOPPING
Entrepreneur

Successful Entrepreneurs Need These 3 People Skills

Being an effective communicator is not just about how articulate you are, though that's important - it's also about how well you connect with people and the relationships you can form. Fortunately, "being good with people" is a skill you can learn (and need to learn) if you want to be successful.
ECONOMY
HGTV

Lara Spencer's Best Thrifting Tips

We know Lara Spencer loves thrifting. We watched the Good Morning America host mentor HGTV's Flea Market Flip contestants as they ravaged for flip-worthy, hidden jewels back in 2012. Now, she’s the host and executive producer of HGTV’s Everything But the House, where she helps homeowners make money off antiques buried in their homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HGTV

20 First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

From lack of sleep to skipped workouts and minimal grooming, new dads experience a big lifestyle change when the baby arrives. Show him that his hard work and sacrifices are greatly appreciated with a present that he'll get a ton of use out of. It'll make his first Father's Day even more special and leave him feeling oh-so-loved.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fast Company

Everything that’s old is new again: Elevating all three pillars of sustainability

Watching the old become new again is a constant in life, with fashion, design, and even music that regularly reemerges decades later. This cycle, typically driven by younger generations, is now contributing to meaningful commerce that adds purpose behind each item sold and purchased—like finding the perfect vintage blazer from a local thrift store for your wardrobe, or searching online for the used tripod you need for your photography business and saving it from heading straight to a landfill.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy