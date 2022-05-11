ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How to Cut Glass

By Emily Fazio
HGTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCutting glass need not be left to the pros. With the right tools, patience and a delicate hand, you can easily learn how to cut glass at home. This beginner tutorial shows you how to trim pieces of large glass down to smaller sizes for window and door repairs, how to...

www.hgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Glass Pieces#Glass Cleaner#Glass Bottles
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Color-Overload Bathroom from the ’90s Gets a Calming, Beach-Inspired Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with colorful, maximalist rooms and homes. In fact, many people love them! But others prefer a more serene style. Scandinavian-style minimalist apartment or breezy California beach house, anyone?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

Coors' Unexpected New Beverage Is Made For The Breakfast Table

The ever-growing field of dairy alternative products is, well, constantly growing! GlobeNewswire reports that the global industry is expected to reach $47.95 billion in 2028, which is up from $19.79 billion in 2020. This is a growth of 11.7%. This includes sales of all types of alternative products, like cheese, milk, yogurt, and ice cream options featuring oats, coconut, soy, rice, almond, and hemp. The truth about oat milk and other options is that they're healthy for you, too. These alternatives are ideal for people whose bodies either can't tolerate dairy or those who've adopted a vegan lifestyle for other reasons.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Kitchn

A Brief History of Popcorn Ceilings — Including Why They Got So Popular in the First Place

Popcorn ceilings are usually the first thing to go on reno shows these days, but it wasn’t too long ago that they were widely popular. If you’ve ever wondered why this design feature was ever chosen in the first place, you’re not alone. Read on to learn more about the history of popcorn ceilings, according to those in the industry who know about its complicated past.
INTERIOR DESIGN
One Green Planet

We Are Planting Trees Wrong

Tree planting is booming and can be amazing to fight climate change, restore biodiversity, and provide cleaner air. However, when trees are not planted correctly, they can harm the environment even more than many may think and eventually lead to the extinction of certain species. More companies than ever are...
AGRICULTURE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Wet Towel

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the floor wet when he or she is drying his or her hands, and you might step in the puddles, leaving your socks wet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves puddles on the floor? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
ARTnews

The Best Professional Heavy-Body Acrylic Paints for Robust Brushstrokes

Click here to read the full article. Heavy-body acrylics are vital for artists who love playing with texture. These paints feature a higher viscosity than liquid paint, which makes them act almost like buttery oils, with improved ability to retain brushwork and knife work once they dry. The very best heavy-body paints should contain no added extenders, opacifiers, fillers, or dyes. They should have outstanding lightfastness and show no cracking even when heavily built up. Achieve bold color and dramatic surface effects with our picks of the best, below. ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS Golden Heavy Body Artist Acrylic Paints and Sets Sumptuous, super buttery, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Flipping the Layout of This ’90s Kitchen Made It Way More Spacious

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Choose the Perfect Front Door Color, According to Experts

While most dwellers focus on interior design, some décor enthusiasts would argue that it's the exterior that matters the most. Something as simple as the color of your front door is the key to designing an inviting entryway and creating curb appeal that can be seen from down the street. It's your guests' first impression of your home before they even walk in, so it should be decorated as intentionally as your foyer, living room, or kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy