Jerry Wayne Harris

Jackson Flynn went 3-4 with a single, double and a home run and drove in seven runs as University Heights clobbered Heritage Christian Academy 14-3 in 5 innings. Ryan Luckey added two hits and Ian Tyler pitched a complete game in getting the win for UHA, now 12-15 on the season.JJ Thompson went 2-3 including a triple and David Jent also added two hits for the Warriors as Weston Powell took the pitching loss. HCA is now 14-9 overall and 3-9 against KHSAA teans.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO