Jerry Wayne Harris

More western Kentucky cities and counties are receiving SAFE funds to assist with recovery from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear announced during his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday that Graves Fiscal Court is getting $1.3 million, Muhlenberg Fiscal Court will receive $663,000, the Western Kentucky Electric Cooperative was awarded $340,000, $154,000 is going to Lyon County Fiscal court, the City of Princeton is getting $70,000 and Christian Fiscal Court will receive just under $6,000.
