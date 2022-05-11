ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, KY

Jerry Wayne Harris

By Traci Mason
 2 days ago

(Age 69, of Crofton) Visitation will be Thursday May...

LaDonna Dean Durham DeBow

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday May 15th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 8pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Charles Leslie Dupee

(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday May 14th at 1pm at Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till 12:30pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Billy Harold Hancock

(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday May 13th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Janet Ruth Burke Allen

(Age 76, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday May 14th at 3pm at St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at the church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
FOP, community honor the memory of those lost in the line of duty

The Fraternal Order of Police held their annual law enforcement memorial service Thursday afternoon in honor of those who have given their lives in the name of serving and protecting the community. FOP President Mike Velez thanked the community for the support they have in their law enforcement officers, and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Wednesday’s Scores/Today’s Games

Baseball: Todd Central swept Fort Campbell in a doubleheader winning 13-2 in 5 innings and 17-1 in 4 innings, Trigg County downed Livingston Central 12-2 in 5 innings. Softball: Lyon County blanked Trigg County 6-0. Today’s Games. Baseball: Hopkinsville welcomes Calloway County, Christian County visits Madisonville and Muhlenberg County...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Deputy, officer injured in crash during early morning pursuit

Additional details have been released on a pursuit that led to a Christian County sheriff’s deputy and Hopkinsville police officer being injured in an accident at Ninth and Main Street in Hopkinsville early Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriffs’ Sgt. John Quarles initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two arrested after shots fired incident in Elkton

Two people were arrested following a shots fired incident Wednesday night in Elkton. Elkton police officers were called to the area of Duke and College Street a few minutes before midnight and determined 23-year old Alfrey “Rodolfo” Rodriquez of Elkton and 35-year old Crystal Parker of Sharon Grove had been in an altercation and that both brandished guns and fired shots into the air.
ELKTON, KY
One hurt in Quisenberry Lane rollover accident

One person was injured in a roll-over wreck on Quisenberry Lane Wednesday afternoon. According to a collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Quisenberry Lane near Shurdan Creek Road when a vehicle driven by Zack Mitchell of Crofton was heading eastbound when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. Mitchell then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and slide 15 yards into a ditch before coming a stop on its top.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Arrest made in 2006 murder

Investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office has led to a grand jury indictment and arrest in connection with a murder from 16 years ago. The grand jury recently indicted 56-year old Regina Vause of Hopkinsville for murder and first degree robbery in connection with the April, 2006 death of Roscoe Mayes at a home in the 2000 block of Greenville Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Woman charged with robbery following Wednesday incident

Investigation by Hopkinsville police Wednesday led to the arrest of a woman on a robbery charge. The incident happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street and Hopkinsville police say 29-year old Sherri Schultz of Hopkinsville used force to take a 23-year old woman’s purse and cell phone.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Local woman hurt in Glass Avenue accident

A two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Glass Avenue injured one of the drivers. It happened just before 3 p.m., with a Hopkinsville police report saying 38-year old Gregory Shemwell had been headed east on Glass when he began to fall asleep at the wheel and he drifted into the westbound lane.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Three killed in Clarksville accident

The three victims killed in a single-vehicle crash on Needmore Road in Clarksville have been identified by police. According to the Clarksville Police Department, the victims were 19-year-old Jimmy Perez of Oak Grove, 20-year-old Grayson Craig and 20-year-old Damyn Drew, both of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact officers at 931-648-0656.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Second suspect arrested in connection with 2006 murder

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2006 murder that occurred on Greenville Road in Christian County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshal Service informed deputies of an indictment arrest warrant issued for Lashanda Bell—also known as Lashanda Person—who was believed to be residing in Union County. Bell was taken into custody in Sturgis, Kentucky Wednesday morning and charged with murder and first-degree robbery.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Gov. announces another round of SAFE funding for tornado recovery

More western Kentucky cities and counties are receiving SAFE funds to assist with recovery from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear announced during his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday that Graves Fiscal Court is getting $1.3 million, Muhlenberg Fiscal Court will receive $663,000, the Western Kentucky Electric Cooperative was awarded $340,000, $154,000 is going to Lyon County Fiscal court, the City of Princeton is getting $70,000 and Christian Fiscal Court will receive just under $6,000.
KENTUCKY STATE
UHA routs Heritage Christian & Hopkinsville wins Tuesday

Jackson Flynn went 3-4 with a single, double and a home run and drove in seven runs as University Heights clobbered Heritage Christian Academy 14-3 in 5 innings. Ryan Luckey added two hits and Ian Tyler pitched a complete game in getting the win for UHA, now 12-15 on the season.JJ Thompson went 2-3 including a triple and David Jent also added two hits for the Warriors as Weston Powell took the pitching loss. HCA is now 14-9 overall and 3-9 against KHSAA teans.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Elkton, Princeton men plead guilty in federal court to grain elevator scheme

Two men from Elkton and Princeton pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County, KY grain elevator company. U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett announced 61-year old Gerald Kent Kingston of Elkton and 72-year old Bobby Joe Merrick of Princeton each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and five counts of wire fraud. As part of the plea agreement, they will be required to pay about $355,00 in restitution to Gavilon Grain of Eddyville.
PRINCETON, KY
Guthrie police arrest woman on forgery charge

Guthrie police arrested a Springfield, Tennessee woman Tuesday afternoon on a felony forgery charge. Chief Dean Blumel was called to the Elkton Bank & Trust, where 27-year old Jennifer Braswell was attempting to cash a check that a police report says had clearly been altered from $22.21 to $2,200.21. The...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

