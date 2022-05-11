3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
sheltonherald.com
2 days ago
The 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon presented by Happy Place will take place on May 22 at Trumbull’s Pinewood Lake. The BoFish Triathlon, features a 1-mile swim in Pinewood Lake, a 25-mile out-and-back ride, and a 5-mile run around the lake, is the brainchild of Ironman finishers Ian Hall, George Bomann, and...
The Connecticut State Golf Association Amateurs defeated the Connecticut Section PGA professionals 40.5-31.5 in the 51st annual Julius Boros Challenge Cup Thursday at New Haven Country Club. It was the fifth straight year the CSGA won the event, a record streak for them. The CT PGA once won nine straight...
Lauralton Hall earned its first SCC Housatonic Division title when coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders defeated Wilbur Cross to finish 4-0 against division teams. “Junior Bria Colangelo had a monster day,” said Gill, whose team dropped a decision to Sheehan in the tri-meet. “She took third overall in the 100-meter dash (13.3 seconds), fourth in the 200 (27.67 seconds) and third in the 400 (65.65). In each event Bria ran a personal best.”
Laredo College hosted its 2022 Community & Leadership Awards on Tuesday night to honor three Laredo heroes as well as 24 local students. The event was held at the Kazen Student Center in the Fort McIntosh Campus. Laredo College stated that its president is tasked with selection of the annual...
According to Google's Beer Trail Map, there are currently 118 privately-owned craft breweries in Connecticut alone. You can add one more to that list, 'Quirk Works Brewing & Blendery' located at 78 Triangle Street in downtown Danbury. If you're a craft beer fan like myself, you may have enjoyed delicious...
SHELTON — Veterans Memorial Park, which is already a staple of the Canal Street greenery, will soon be expanding with monuments, both new and old. The Board of Aldermen last month created the Veterans Memorial Committee, its charge is to consolidate all the local veterans monuments in the city at Veterans Memorial Park, while also planning for the addition of a 9-foot-high black granite monument memorializing the war on terrorism.
MONROE, CT — Posts for The Wolfe’s Den Playground jutted out of the ground on the construction site at Wolfe Park early Wednesday evening, a sure sign of progress. But Amanda Bean, the volunteer coordinator for the project, expressed concern over a shortage of volunteers for the community build.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Yale men’s golf team will be hoping home course advantage really comes into play at the NCAA Division I East Regional. The Yale Golf Course will be hosting the Division I East Regional for the sixth time...
One of Stamford baseball coach Patrick Murphy’s most vivid memories as a child is watching a team from Italy play Stamford in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in front of a large crowd at Cubeta Stadium. It was something Murphy felt again as he coached Stamford High against...
Mark Your Calendars for May 20! The Puppy Bus is Coming to AAA Danbury!. As they say, ‘A Pet in Need is a Pet Indeed!’ And if you’re a party animal seeking a ‘fur’-ever pet, here’s your chance to attend a Puppy Party at AAA Northeast’s Danbury Office on May 20 from 2 to 6pm.
SHELTON — The Shelton Trails Committee is seeking volunteers Saturday to clear brush along Turkey Trot trail. Those planning to volunteer should meet at 8:30 a.m. on Shelton Ave (Route 108) where the power lines cross the road, in between Willoughby Road and Constitution Boulevard North. There’s plenty of room to park on the side of the road.
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez held a press conference at the UISD Board Room Friday to announce a change of location for all four UISD high school graduations. Graduations will be moved from the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex to Sames Auto Arena. The dates for all high school graduations will remain the same, with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson High School.
(Above) Matt Stone found some quality bluefish from the kayak earlier this week. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the striped bass are starting to fill in much more around the river and creek mouths. School striped bass action has been good in those areas and along the beaches, while the upper river herring runs are still holding some better fish. If next week’s forecast holds, and we get some sustained warmth, we should see the striped bass fishing really take off. Some sea lice covered bass are being reported in Rhode Island, so we shouldn’t be too far behind. Small soft plastics on jigheads is still the top producer of bass, but as the water warms we should see them become more willing to hit larger plugs and topwater offerings.
It's not Hobo Code but that name has begun to stick. "Hobo Code" was my hypothesis when I saw these symbols in Hartford, in 2021. In fact, I published an article called "Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code" in September of 2021. I'd seen these symbols repeat themselves throughout the city.
Memorial Day parades and events are planned across Connecticut. Here is a list of some parades and events in a neighborhood near you. *NOTE: Please check ahead before heading out. And always follow safety and health guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, May 28. Redding Memorial Day Parade. Time: Ceremony at 12...
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old Rocky Hill High School graduate opened up her own restaurant on Wednesday, making her one of the youngest in the business. It’s an incredible story of a teen who worked hard, saved her money, and was able to purchase a restaurant. She’s focused on leaving a legacy. “What […]
Laredo College announced Thursday that its Associate Degree in Nursing program has been ranked as the No. 1 ADN program in Texas for a fifth consecutive year and was tied for the No. 1 ranking from an ADN program in the United States. According to RNCareers.com, LC received a grade...
The Blues Traveler concert scheduled for Tuesday night at College Street Music Hall in New Haven has been postponed due to illness. The band said anyone with tickets should hold on to them and they'll be honored for the rescheduled show. Refunds will also be available once a new date...
As the regular season winds down, it's a mostly static week in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, with only a handful of significant swings even in points. The only change in position is in the middle, where Fairfield Prep moved up to fifth over New Canaan after the Rams lost to No. 3 Wilton.
Comments / 0