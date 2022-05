JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many prices on rental properties have increased in the Jackson-metro area. According to CoStar, Rental properties in the Jackson-metro area have increased more than 8% since 2021. Within 2022, rental prices have increased by more than 10%. However, the increase in prices have remained low compared to other states. According to […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO