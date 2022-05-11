ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Judge agrees to stop fining Donald Trump $10,000 under certain conditions

ABC News
 3 days ago

A judge in New York on Wednesday said he would purge his contempt finding against former President Donald Trump provided he met certain conditions by the end of next week, including paying a daily fine that had accompanied the order.

Judge Arthur Engoron held Trump in contempt, and fined him $10,000 a day, for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents issued by the New York Attorney General's Office as part of a civil investigation into Trump's business practices.

Trump's attorney said he had no documents responsive to the subpoena, but the judge faulted Trump's failure to swear, under oath, that he even bothered to look.

If Trump provides satisfactory affidavits, if an outside firm he hired to search his files completes a report and if he pays the fine, Engoron said he would lift the contempt order.

Scott Olson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Greenwood, Neb. May 1, 2022.

"I want the fine paid," Engoron said. "That fine is now $110,000."

Trump had said in a sworn affidavit on April 29 that he did not possess any documents related to Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into how the Trump Organization valued its real estate holdings while applying for loans and tax benefits.

"To the best of my knowledge, (i) I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021 in my personal possession; and (ii) if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization," Trump's affidavit said.

He added, "At all relevant times, I have authorized, and continue to authorize, the release of a responsive document to the Office of the Attorney General.”

ABC's Aaron Katersky reports:

Daniel Gallardo Garcia
3d ago

well most of his money comes from Russia and China, so why not keep fining him? it isn't his money anyway.

ABC News

ABC News

