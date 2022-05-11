ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Camila Cabello calls for more mental health conversations in Latino community

 2 days ago

Camila Cabello is making the most of Mental Health Awareness Month by opening up about her own struggles, and encouraging her fans to do the same.

In a new interview with ﻿ Rolling Stone , the "Bam Bam" singer said she wants to continuing building these conversations in the Latin American community.

"I fully believe that trauma and mental health is physical health. It's a public health crisis," Cabello declared, adding that not having such conversations is doing more harm than good. "It leads to so much sickness in the world, so much violence in the world, so much mental illness in the world."

The singer went on: "I want to talk about it more in Spanish and with that community... There's such a stigma, and you're perceived as weak or not strong."

Noting that people can't just "snap out of" mental health challenges, Cabello expressed that she feels the messaging "kills people." That's why she hopes to flip the script and normalize conversations on mental health, which she agrees "is hard sometimes."

Cabello also aims to raise her voice to protecting reproductive rights now that the Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that declared abortion is a constitutional right.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV, FILE - PHOTO: In this Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Camila Cabello attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York.

"There's this quote that [says] 'forced pregnancy is literally a form of torture,' no matter what the circumstances are. Whether it was sexual assault or whether you're just not ready emotionally, financially, or physically," the "Havana" singer declared.

Noting that banning abortions will disproportionately affect lower-income individuals, Cabello added. "I'm honestly just furious. Like a lot of women are," she said.

Earlier in the interview, Cabello also teased that the music video is on the way for "Hasta Los Dientes," from her new album, "Familia," which she said is "kind of like space vibes; like a performance on a spaceship."

