DOUBLE SPRINGS - A Double Springs Middle School student is about to embark on an “out-of-this-world” trip. Sixth grader Micah Higginbotham has been awarded the Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama Scholarship to attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. Students are awarded scholarships based on their academic achievements, with only two scholarships available for students ages 12-14 from each legislative district. Scholarships are awarded to students with superior academic records and cover tuition, room and board, as well as a flight suit.

DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO