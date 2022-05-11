ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Traveling to the centre of planet Uranus: Materials synthesis research and study in terapascal range

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Jules Verne could not even dream of this: A research team from the University of Bayreuth, together with international partners, has pushed the boundaries of high-pressure and high-temperature research into cosmic dimensions. For the first time, they have succeeded in generating and simultaneously analyzing materials under compression pressures of more than...

www.sciencedaily.com

