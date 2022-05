In her 20 years as a business owner, Mahisha Dellinger, founder of Frisco, Texas-based hair care company Curls, has had to overcome her share of challenges. Among others, she had trouble finding funding and other resources as a founder of color, and initially she was trying to sell products--hair care items specifically designed for Black women--that were largely unfamiliar to the market. So when she realized she had an opportunity to help others deal with similar issues, she jumped on it.

