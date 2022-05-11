Nate Oats Challenges Transfers Ahead of Regions Tradition

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff keep going against that narrative that they can only recruit top defensive talent. They are also racking up top offensive talent as well and the Ducks should be set up to score a lot of points for years to come. The latest verbal from the Class of 2023 is four-star running back Dante Dowdell out of Picayune, Miss. At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, Dowdell looks to be the perfect tailback to fit into Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s system. At Picayune Memorial, Dowdell broke out of his junior season in a major way by scoring 28 touchdowns and averaging 170 yards a game for a total of 2,555 yards in the 15 games he played. Dowdell was recruited by nearly every SEC school, but Ole Miss and Tennessee were Oregon’s biggest competitors. In this most recent class, the Ducks signed running back four-star Jordan James out of Tennessee, so raiding SEC country for backfield talent doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for Lanning as he continues to stack the roster with as much talent as possible.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO