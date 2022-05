The community of Homer is struggling to come to terms with news of an arrest made in the disappearance of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane. Thirty-two-year-old former Homer resident Kirby Calderwood was arrested May 9 in Ogden, Utah, for kidnapping, first- and second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Murnane went missing Oct. 17, 2019, while walking to a doctor’s appointment in downtown Homer, in broad daylight, prompting a community-wide, years-long search effort and outpouring of support for Murnane’s family and friends.

