Selena Gomez Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Shading Hailey Bieber with Latest TikTok

 4 days ago

TikTok drama! Selena Gomez just issued an apology after seemingly throwing shade at Hailey Bieber – or at least that’s what some commenters are accusing her of.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," Selena, 29, wrote in the comment section of her TikTok on Tuesday, May 10, shortly before turning off the comments. "Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” she added, per a screenshot shared by a fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLZ7q_0faalaqt00 The “Love You Like a Love Song” songstress came under fire this week when fans questioned her motives behind sharing her skincare routine to the social media platform just hours after Hailey, 25, shared a similar video to her own profile.

"Wait…is she tryna make fun of you know who,” one commenter wrote, per another screenshot shared to Twitter. "LOL I know who she's referring to," another added, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

While some users took her post to be “bullying,” others came to the Only Murders in the Building star’s defense.

“Who is she tearing down? Absolutely no one is the answer,” one fan wrote. “She’s not referring to anyone,” another added, “She’s doing a fun little skincare vid.”

Fans have pitted the two women against each other since Hailey married her husband, Justin Bieber , in September 2018. Selena and the “Favorite Girl” singer, 28, had a famous on-again, off-again relationship from 2010 to 2018, and fans have not been able to let it go.

Hailey hit her boiling point after years of being bullied by Jelena fans and opened up about the “hateful behavior” she had faced in a December 2020 Instagram Story.

“I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental,” Hailey wrote at the time. “But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

In April 2022, the model once again took to social media begging fans to leave her alone.

“Leave me alone at this point,” she said via TikTok on April 12. “I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly,” she pleaded. “That’s my only request. Leave me alone.”

Melinda C
4d ago

i don't see any shading on her tiktok ... however, Hailey shaded Selena when one of her new albums came out & then deleted it right after 🤷🏻‍♀

Davey Greene
4d ago

just do ur best and don't worry about the jealous people trying to bring you down long as u know wat is right in ur heart

Elizabeth Ortiz
3d ago

Hailey is always throwing shad at Selena. She has Justin so there's no need for her to continue. Unless deep down inside. Justin still wants Selena.

